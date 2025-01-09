Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRDS | ISIN: SE0016101935 | Ticker-Symbol: COJ0
Frankfurt
09.01.25
08:02 Uhr
0,143 Euro
-0,012
-7,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMBIGENE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMBIGENE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 08:45 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Combigene AB: CombiGene initiates restructuring as part of strategic review to maximize shareholder value

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of CombiGene AB (publ) ("CombiGene", the "Company") today announces that a first step has been taken in the strategic review that began in December 2024. The purpose of this review is to ensure shareholder value. As part of this process, the Board has decided to implement a number of strategic and operational measures to streamline the business and enable a more focused work going forward.

Staff reduction and cost-efficiency
In order to adapt the business to the current market conditions, the Board has decided to terminate all employment, including the CEO. This is a strategic and necessary step to reduce the Company's fixed costs and enable future strategic choices.

The Board would like to emphasize that this decision in no way reflects the employees' performance or competence. On the contrary, their commitment and contribution have been invaluable to both CombiGene and the Swedish research sector within gene therapy.

Future of research projects
A prioritized part of the strategic review is to ensure that the Company's ongoing research projects are taken forward. The Board will actively evaluate potential partners and external stakeholders who can continue the development of the projects to maximize potential and create value for shareholders.

Exploration of new strategic opportunities
As part of the restructuring, CombiGene will explore other strategic opportunities in 2025. Primarily, investment opportunities in companies with neutral or positive cash flows will be evaluated. The board sees great value in an offer that includes significant capital, a broad ownership base, and a stock exchange listing.

Contacts

CombiGene AB (publ)
Luca Di Stefano, Chairman of the Board
Phone: +46 (0)70 855 67 23
luca.distefano@combigene.com

www.combigene.com
CombiGene AB (publ), Skeppsbron 38, SE-111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
+46-8-357355 info@combigene.com

About CombiGene

The company is public and listed on the Swedish marketplace Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Advisor is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

This information is information that CombiGene is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-09 08:45 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.