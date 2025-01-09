Combigene AB: CombiGene initiates restructuring as part of strategic review to maximize shareholder value

The Board of CombiGene AB (publ) ("CombiGene", the "Company") today announces that a first step has been taken in the strategic review that began in December 2024. The purpose of this review is to ensure shareholder value. As part of this process, the Board has decided to implement a number of strategic and operational measures to streamline the business and enable a more focused work going forward.

Staff reduction and cost-efficiency

In order to adapt the business to the current market conditions, the Board has decided to terminate all employment, including the CEO. This is a strategic and necessary step to reduce the Company's fixed costs and enable future strategic choices.

The Board would like to emphasize that this decision in no way reflects the employees' performance or competence. On the contrary, their commitment and contribution have been invaluable to both CombiGene and the Swedish research sector within gene therapy.

Future of research projects

A prioritized part of the strategic review is to ensure that the Company's ongoing research projects are taken forward. The Board will actively evaluate potential partners and external stakeholders who can continue the development of the projects to maximize potential and create value for shareholders.

Exploration of new strategic opportunities

As part of the restructuring, CombiGene will explore other strategic opportunities in 2025. Primarily, investment opportunities in companies with neutral or positive cash flows will be evaluated. The board sees great value in an offer that includes significant capital, a broad ownership base, and a stock exchange listing.

