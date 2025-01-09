Taaleri Oyj: Inside information: Change of Taaleri Plc's CEO - Ilkka Laurila appointed as new CEO

9.1.2025 08:30:01 EET | Taaleri Oyj | Inside information

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 JANUARY 2025 AT 8:30 (EET)

Inside information: Change of Taaleri Plc's CEO - Ilkka Laurila appointed as new CEO

Taaleri Plc's CEO Peter Ramsay resigns, and the company's Board of Directors has appointed the company's current CFO Ilkka Laurila as the new CEO. Ramsay will leave his position as CEO and will continue to serve in a special advisory capacity for the Board of Directors for the time being until 8 July 2025 at the latest. Laurila starts as CEO on 9 January 2025.

Laurila (born in 1977) has worked as Taaleri's CFO since February 2024. Prior to that, he has served as CFO of Plugit Finland Oy from 2023 to 2024 and as CFO of Terveystalo from 2015 to 2022. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Nightingale Health Plc and has previously served as a member and Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Musti Group.

"We have come to know Ilkka as a results-oriented and well-rounded business developer and strategic thinker, well suited to Taaleri's current stage of development," says Juhani Elomaa, Chairperson of Taaleri's Board of Directors.

"I'm excited about this new challenge. I have become very familiar with Taaleri's organisation over the past year, and I am convinced that we are well placed to accelerate value creation in the company. We are uniquely positioned in growing industries and have a talented workforce," says Ilkka Laurila.

"Taaleri's Board of Directors thanks Peter for his good co-operation as CEO. During his tenure, Taaleri has evolved into a company that focuses on private equity fund management, substantial industrial investments and developing the business of Garantia Insurance Company," Elomaa concludes.

Taaleri will adjust its strategy during the current year and will arrange a Capital Markets Day in autumn 2025.

Helsinki, 9 January 2025

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

