Taaleri Oyj: Change in Taaleri Plc's management - Elina Lintuala appointed Interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team

Change in Taaleri Plc's management - Elina Lintuala appointed Interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team

Elina Lintuala (born in 1992) has been appointed Interim CFO of Taaleri Plc and member of the Executive Management Team as of 9 January 2025. Lintuala has worked in financial management functions at Taaleri since 2020 and currently serves as Group Controller & IR. Prior to Taaleri, she worked in financial industry auditing at PwC.

Taaleri's prior CFO Ilkka Laurila becomes the company's CEO as of 9 January 2025. The company will start recruiting a new CFO immediately.

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager that focuses on businesses with industrial-scale opportunities within bioindustry and renewable energy. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We have been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to become a leading investment manager operating internationally in bioindustry and renewable energy.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Garantia. Private Asset Management consists of bioindustry, renewable energy and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company.

Taaleri has EUR 2.6 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 130 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

