Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7P1 | ISIN: FI4000062195 | Ticker-Symbol: 295
Frankfurt
09.01.25
08:04 Uhr
8,090 Euro
-0,090
-1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAALERI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAALERI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9608,19012:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 07:32 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taaleri Oyj: Change in Taaleri Plc's management - Elina Lintuala appointed Interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team

Finanznachrichten News

9.1.2025 08:32:01 EET | Taaleri Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 JANUARY 2025 AT 8:32 (EET)

Change in Taaleri Plc's management - Elina Lintuala appointed Interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team

Elina Lintuala (born in 1992) has been appointed Interim CFO of Taaleri Plc and member of the Executive Management Team as of 9 January 2025. Lintuala has worked in financial management functions at Taaleri since 2020 and currently serves as Group Controller & IR. Prior to Taaleri, she worked in financial industry auditing at PwC.

Taaleri's prior CFO Ilkka Laurila becomes the company's CEO as of 9 January 2025. The company will start recruiting a new CFO immediately.

Helsinki, 9 January 2025
Taaleri Plc
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Ilkka Laurila, CEO, tel. +358 40 076 1360

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager that focuses on businesses with industrial-scale opportunities within bioindustry and renewable energy. We create value by combining extensive know-how, deep expertise, entrepreneurship and capital through both funds under management and direct investments. We have been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to become a leading investment manager operating internationally in bioindustry and renewable energy.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Garantia. Private Asset Management consists of bioindustry, renewable energy and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company.

Taaleri has EUR 2.6 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 130 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.