







HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The Expo gathers over 820 institutions from 22 countries and regions, providing the latest education and employment information- The four themed days include 'Arts & Sports,' 'Tourism & Hospitality,' 'Innovation & Technology,' and 'Greater Bay Area Opportunities'- The event offers free "CV Clinic" services including AI CV enhancement, AI job matching, one-on-one resume consultation, and resume photo-taking- 23 government departments and public institutions will run booths, with a designated "Aviation Corner" featuring organisations providing training and employment information, including the Airport Authority Hong Kong- Over 100 seminars and activities will be held, featuring renowned figures like film artist Gordon Lam and former Hong Kong athletes Vivian Ma, and Yip Pui YinOrganised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 34th Education & Careers Expo will be held from 16 to 19 January (Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Expo is divided into "Education" and "Careers" sections, bringing together over 820 institutions from 22 countries and regions, offering more than 4,000 job opportunities as well as comprehensive education, training, and employment information for students and job seekers. This year's Expo also introduces a free 'CV Clinic,' including AI resume enhancement, AI job matching, one-on-one resume consultations and resume photo-taking services, and is free to all members of the public. Pre-registered visitors will receive a complimentary gift, limited availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is encouraged.Jenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said: "This year's Expo, titled 'Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits,' features four themed days covering arts and sports, tourism and hospitality, innovation and technology, and opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, providing a comprehensive forum to develop social needs and address market demands. In the 'Education' section, students have the opportunity to interact directly with educational institutions and training organisations and explore programmes and admission guidelines worldwide; on the 'Careers' front, various government departments, public bodies, and private enterprises are actively recruiting. The Expo supports students and working professionals in pursuing their dreams and career development, aligning with the government's policies of finding high calibre talents and developing Hong Kong into an international hub for post-secondary education.Applied Gerontology degree programme offered by the Tung Wah College steers the development of the silver economyThe 'Education' section of this year's Expo features four zones: 'Local Studies,' 'Non-Hong Kong Education,' 'Lifelong Learning,' and 'Youth Zone.' The 'Local Studies' zone showcases numerous universities and tertiary institutions; the Tung Wah College offers a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Applied Gerontology degree to train experts to serve the elderly and promote the silver economy and covers topics like end-of-life education related to issues raised in the film The Last Dance. The Vocational Training Council offers programmes like a Higher Diploma in Tourism and Mega Event Management to cultivate talent in the mega event industry. The government previously launched the 'Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development,' creating more opportunities for the industry. The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and the Hong Kong Art School will introduce programmes designed to foster talent in these fields at the Expo.Gathering education insights from across 22 countries and regionsThe Expo offers education insights from across 22 countries and regions in total. In particular, the 'Non-Hong Kong Education' zone features exhibitors such as consulates, institutions, universities, and education centres from outside Hong Kong. They will offer consultation services and insights on pursuing education in various countries and regions including Mainland China, Europe, America, Asia and more. The 'Lifelong Learning' zone caters to individuals of all ages, with exhibitors like the Table for Choices Limited using theatrical games to create a new educational model from a traditional setting. The 'Youth Zone' offers career planning, continuous learning information, as well as various job opportunities like summer jobs, internships, and full-time positions for young people. For the first time, the Prince Philip Dental Hospital will participate in the Expo, bringing programmes for training dental assistants.The Expo's Careers section offers free 'CV Clinic' servicesThe 'Careers' section of the Expo presents over 4,000 job opportunities, with a number of government departments and public institutions present, including the Fire Services Department, Civil Service Bureau, and the Immigration Department, along with social welfare organisations, banks, and insurance companies, all looking to recruit at the Expo. This year sees the introduction of the 'Aviation Corner,' where aviation-related organisations like the Airport Authority Hong Kong will provide information for those aspiring to enter the aviation industry.The 'Recruitment Square', comprised of various recruitment platforms, will be accepting job applications on-site, with some offering on-the-spot interviews. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.This year the fair has introduced a new 'CV Clinic' service in collaboration with recruitment platform TechJobAsia. The service helps job seekers review and enhance their resumes through an AI-powered system. They can also match their resumes with over 4,000 job vacancies from employers at the Expo and interact with potential employers on-site. Additionally, TechJobAsia will provide one-on-one resume consultation services on the second and fourth days (17 and 19 January) of the Expo. Employment consultants from recruitment platform Jobsdb will also offer one-on-one resume consultation services and free resume photos throughout the four-day exhibition. Job seekers can access the CV Clinic and make appointments for counselling through the Education & Careers Expo website. On-site services have limited places and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis so visitors are advised to register online in advance.Four themed days introduce career trends and industry prospectsDuring the Expo, over 100 exciting activities will be held, with four themed days offering job seekers strategies for entering different industries and inviting celebrities and industry professionals to share their experiences. Renowned actor, scriptwriter, and producer Gordon Lam will share his own experiences on 17 January, inspiring students to forge ahead in their learning and creative journeys.Four themed days and highlighted events16 January: Arts & Sports- Former Hong Kong athletes Vivian Ma and Yip Pui Yin will discuss the opportunities and challenges of transitioning from full-time athletes to the workplace.- Terry Lam, screenwriter of the film A Guilty Conscience, will deconstruct a fulfilling career in the arts and cultural industry.17 January: Tourism & Hospitality- Travel expert Victoria Yeung will share insights on embracing a diversified career path by taking on multiple careers as a slasher.- Amy Ho, Director of Human Resources of Cordis, Hong Kong, along with management trainees from the hotel, will discuss development prospects in the hotel industry and the benefits and challenges of the job.18 January: Innovation & Technology- John Hui, Chief Digital Officer of the Vocational Training Council and Principal of the Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology, will analyse the current employment market in information technology.- Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of Preface, will explore how mastering artificial intelligence can enhance employability in the future workplace.19 January: Greater Bay Area Opportunities- Oliver Wan, Founding Chairman, Greater Bay Area Hong Kong & Macau Talents Association, along with young people developing in the Greater Bay Area, will share insights on integrating into the region, discussing the ups and downs faced by the youth from Hong Kong and Macau.Visitors can pre-register on the fair website to participate in the above events, as well as other seminars in the themed day series and star-sharing sessions. Seats are limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who pre-register and attend the event will receive a dedicated gift.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4fQ4eURJenny Koo, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said this year's Education & Careers Expo titled 'Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits,' features four themed days covering arts and sports, tourism and hospitality, innovation and technology, and opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, comprehensively addressing social development and market demands.Last year's 33rd Education & Careers Expo gathered over 800 institutions from 17 countries and regions, providing comprehensive education, training, and employment information and offering over 3,000 job opportunities.Education & Careers Expo Website: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/enEvents' information: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/en/intelligence-hubHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Corporate Communications Department:Clementine Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgStanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 