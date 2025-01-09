Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09
Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
ENDS
Enquiries:
|Helium Ventures plcNeil Ritson
|+44 (0) 20 3475 6834
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 (0) 20 72130 880
For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com
© 2025 PR Newswire