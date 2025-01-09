Anzeige

PR Newswire
09.01.2025 12:18 Uhr
Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM



Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plcNeil Ritson+44 (0) 20 3475 6834
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti+44 (0) 20 72130 880

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
