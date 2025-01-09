Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

