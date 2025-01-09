BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 January 2025 were:

220.02p Capital only

220.41p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 62,000 ordinary shares on 8th January 2025, the Company has 70,058,325 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,302,980 shares which are held in Treasury.