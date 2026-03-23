BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23
BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Results of Annual General Meeting
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12 to 14 under special business of the Company:
Resolution 11.To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
Resolution 13.To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
Resolution 14.That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.
In accordance with listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
For & Discretionary
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1
11,265,457
99.94%
6,645
0.06%
38,932
Resolution 2
11,173,938
99.58%
47,510
0.42%
89,586
Resolution 3
11,147,281
99.54%
51,510
0.46%
112,243
Resolution 4
11,265,516
99.94%
6,645
0.06%
38,873
Resolution 5
10,910,053
96.81%
359,352
3.19%
41,629
Resolution 6
10,871,566
96.47%
397,839
3.53%
41,629
Resolution 7
10,889,113
96.63%
380,292
3.37%
41,629
Resolution 8
11,224,615
99.62%
43,227
0.38%
43,192
Resolution 9
11,177,625
99.23%
86,776
0.77%
46,633
Resolution 10
11,222,819
99.65%
39,582
0.35%
48,633
Resolution 11
11,180,132
99.22%
87,783
0.78%
43,119
Resolution 12
11,111,943
98.66%
150,766
1.34%
48,325
Resolution 13
11,114,177
98.63%
153,984
1.37%
42,873
Resolution 14
11,251,917
99.82%
19,939
0.18%
39,178
23 March 2026