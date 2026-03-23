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WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 08:09
2,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 16:18 Uhr
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BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12 to 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 11.To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13.To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 14.That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.

In accordance with listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1

11,265,457

99.94%

6,645

0.06%

38,932

Resolution 2

11,173,938

99.58%

47,510

0.42%

89,586

Resolution 3

11,147,281

99.54%

51,510

0.46%

112,243

Resolution 4

11,265,516

99.94%

6,645

0.06%

38,873

Resolution 5

10,910,053

96.81%

359,352

3.19%

41,629

Resolution 6

10,871,566

96.47%

397,839

3.53%

41,629

Resolution 7

10,889,113

96.63%

380,292

3.37%

41,629

Resolution 8

11,224,615

99.62%

43,227

0.38%

43,192

Resolution 9

11,177,625

99.23%

86,776

0.77%

46,633

Resolution 10

11,222,819

99.65%

39,582

0.35%

48,633

Resolution 11

11,180,132

99.22%

87,783

0.78%

43,119

Resolution 12

11,111,943

98.66%

150,766

1.34%

48,325

Resolution 13

11,114,177

98.63%

153,984

1.37%

42,873

Resolution 14

11,251,917

99.82%

19,939

0.18%

39,178

23 March 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.