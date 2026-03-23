BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12 to 14 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 11.To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13.To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Resolution 14.That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.

In accordance with listing rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 11,265,457 99.94% 6,645 0.06% 38,932 Resolution 2 11,173,938 99.58% 47,510 0.42% 89,586 Resolution 3 11,147,281 99.54% 51,510 0.46% 112,243 Resolution 4 11,265,516 99.94% 6,645 0.06% 38,873 Resolution 5 10,910,053 96.81% 359,352 3.19% 41,629 Resolution 6 10,871,566 96.47% 397,839 3.53% 41,629 Resolution 7 10,889,113 96.63% 380,292 3.37% 41,629 Resolution 8 11,224,615 99.62% 43,227 0.38% 43,192 Resolution 9 11,177,625 99.23% 86,776 0.77% 46,633 Resolution 10 11,222,819 99.65% 39,582 0.35% 48,633 Resolution 11 11,180,132 99.22% 87,783 0.78% 43,119 Resolution 12 11,111,943 98.66% 150,766 1.34% 48,325 Resolution 13 11,114,177 98.63% 153,984 1.37% 42,873 Resolution 14 11,251,917 99.82% 19,939 0.18% 39,178

23 March 2026