DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: 28 JANUARY 2025: 3RD QUARTER REVENUE RELEASE AND UPDATE ON THE PILOT 28 PLAN

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: 28 JANUARY 2025: 3RD QUARTER REVENUE RELEASE AND UPDATE ON THE PILOT 28 PLAN 09-Jan-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 January 2025: 3rd quarter revenue release and update on the PILOT 28 plan FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, is changing its 3rd quarter revenue release date and will use the occasion to provide an update on its PILOT 28 plan, one year after launch. The revenue figures for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2024/25 were initially scheduled for release on 5 February 2025 but will instead be published on Tuesday 28 January 2025 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris markets. The Group will also use this occasion to provide an update on its PILOT 28 strategic plan a year after launching it. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250110_UPDATE2_calendrier financier_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2064677 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2064677 09-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064677&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)