Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
09.01.25
11:30 Uhr
6,020 Euro
+0,100
+1,69 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.01.2025 12:31 Uhr
Figeac Aéro: 28 January 2025: 3rd Quarter Revenue Release And Update On The Pilot 28 Plan

Finanznachrichten News

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: 28 JANUARY 2025: 3RD QUARTER REVENUE RELEASE AND UPDATE ON THE PILOT 28 PLAN 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: 28 JANUARY 2025: 3RD QUARTER REVENUE RELEASE AND UPDATE ON THE PILOT 28 PLAN 
09-Jan-2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
28 January 2025: 3rd quarter revenue release and update on the PILOT 28 plan 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, is changing its 3rd quarter 
revenue release date and will use the occasion to provide an update on its PILOT 28 plan, one year after launch. 
 
The revenue figures for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2024/25 were initially scheduled for release on 5 February 
2025 but will instead be published on Tuesday 28 January 2025 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris markets. 
The Group will also use this occasion to provide an update on its PILOT 28 strategic plan a year after launching it. 
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250110_UPDATE2_calendrier financier_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2064677 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2064677 09-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064677&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
