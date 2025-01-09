The Chilean Association of Renewable Energy and Storage (Acera) says 3 GW of energy storage projects have gotten off the ground and another 15 GW are at the environmental permitting stage. From ESS News Chile had 3 GW of energy storage projects operational, undergoing testing, or under construction by November 2024, according to the latest renewable energy figures published by Acera. A further 15 GW of various types of energy storage projects were undergoing environmental assessment or had secured permits in a year which featured a record $5. 7 billion invested in clean energy, 231% more than ...

