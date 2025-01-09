European researchers are developing miniaturized space propulsion technology that is propellant-free and based on electrodynamic tethers integrating perovskite-copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) tandem solar cells. It is meant to maneuver satellites in space or in de-orbiting without relying on heavy propellants on board. A European consortium is developing miniaturized in space propulsion devices that operate without propellants. They are based on electrodynamic tether technology integrating perovskite-copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) tandem solar cells. A recently launched project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...