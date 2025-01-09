Versatrim Launches New Versatrim Treads: The Perfect Full Tread Stair Solution

New stair treads from Versatrim are always flush by utilizing the actual floor plank to create both the tread and cap.

Versatrim, a leader in innovative flooring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, Versatrim Treads, a full tread stair solution. Building on the success of the award-winning VersaCap Round, Edge, and Square profiles, these new treads are always flush by utilizing the actual floor plank to create both the tread and cap. The new addition enhances the aesthetic appeal and functionality of stair applications, providing a seamless finish that complements any interior design.

"At Versatrim, we believe every detail matters," said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. "With our new full stair tread offering, we aim to elevate the standard in stair solutions, becoming the number one source for stair solutions. We are committed to delivering the best products, service, and customer experience." Medick also hinted at more innovative Versatrim products coming in 2025.

Versatrim Treads are now available in a variety of VersaCap profiles, including the sleek Round, bold Edge, and contemporary Square designs. These high-quality, easy-to-install full treads are engineered to withstand heavy foot traffic while maintaining their beauty and functionality. For quick and hassle-free installation, Versatrim offers several bundle options that include TFL risers, shims, and adhesive.

Upgrade your stairways and step into style with Versatrim Treads. Explore the collection today to see how these innovative treads can turn stairs into stunning focal points in any home.

To learn more about Versatrim Treads visit https://versatrim.com/versatrim-treads .

Versatrim provides a wide range of moldings, stair solutions, installation hardware, and accessories. As part of the company's new guarantee, if an order does not ship on time, the next order ships free. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about Versatrim and its products, visit www.versatrim.com or call 1-866-200-8132.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Blanton, Marketing Director

Email: Kimberly.Blanton@versatrim.com

About Versatrim:

Versatrim is an award-winning leader in the flooring industry located outside of Raleigh, NC. Versatrim manufactures, sells, and distributes a complete line of custom coordinated floor moldings and trims for laminate and vinyl flooring. Versatrim's innovative approach to molding solutions, and its ability to coordinate with most of the top colors in the vinyl, luxury vinyl tile, wood plastic vinyl, and laminate flooring industry, has guided it to the forefront as a leading manufacturer of floor moldings. Versatrim's unique offerings include flexible moldings, stair solutions, adhesive and accessories in addition to our core products. Proudly serving customers since 1998.

