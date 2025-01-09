International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Announces International Expansion Into Thailand

International Star Inc. Announces Landmark Agreement To Expand Budding Equity LLC Into Thailand With LXIII Holdings Inc. (Louie the XIII)

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) is thrilled to announce a ground breaking partnership between its subsidiary, Budding Equity LLC, led by CEO Dan Rubin, and LXIII Holdings Inc. to expand operations into Thailand, marking a significant milestone in the global cannabis market.

As part of the agreement, LXIII Holdings Inc. will secure exclusive licensing rights to the iconic Fryday and Da Grassy cannabis brands for the burgeoning Thai market. This strategic partnership is underpinned by a strong financial framework, with Louis XIII guaranteeing a minimum payment to Budding Equity LLC and its joint ventures.

"This partnership represents a significant step in expanding our footprint into Asia and bringing our innovative cannabis brands to an entirely new audience," said Robert Klein, CEO of International Star Inc. "The synergy with Louie the XIII ensures a strong foundation for our brands to thrive in Thailand's evolving cannabis landscape."

Thailand's cannabis market has witnessed exponential growth since its legalization of medical and recreational cannabis, presenting a lucrative opportunity for international players. Fryday and Da Grassy, both renowned for their premium quality and market innovation, are poised to become major contenders in the region under this partnership.

LXIII Holdings Inc. will leverage its extensive local network and market expertise to establish a robust distribution pipeline while maintaining the high standards synonymous with Fryday and Da Grassy.

"LXIII Holdings Inc. is proud to partner with Budding Equity LLC to introduce these world-class cannabis brands to Thailand," stated Miguel Sugay, Co-founder and President of LXIII Holdings Inc. "Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for quality and consumer experience in this exciting international market, and the greater Asian region."

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

