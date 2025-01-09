Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking INEO AI Secure, the Company's next generation retail loss prevention system. This innovative solution combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the state-of-the-art, patented INEO Welcoming System hardware to deliver unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in detecting retail theft at the store exit.

"Retail theft costs the industry billions of dollars each year," stated Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Our new AI-driven solution addresses this challenge by providing retailers with smarter tools to combat shrinkage while enhancing operational efficiency. INEO AI Secure is a game-changer, enabling retailers to stay ahead of theft trends while protecting their bottom line."

INEO AI Secure leverages machine learning algorithms, real-time analytics and integrated EAS and RFID sensors to identify suspicious alarm events and potential theft incidents with unmatched precision. By analyzing patterns in theft attempts, the system provides actionable insights and alerts, empowering retailers to take proactive measures against losses while maintaining a seamless shopping experience. INEO AI Secure builds on the Company's previously announced INEO ORCA (Organized Retail Crime Alerts) offering.

The patented INEO Welcoming System already features dual detection technologies (standard EAS frequencies and RFID - Radio-Frequency Identification frequencies) embedded within its INEO Welcoming Pedestal. The Welcoming System harnesses advanced AI-driven processing power to deliver real-time filtering and analytics, redefining loss prevention in the retail industry through cutting-edge technology and an innovative business model powered by retail media advertising.





Key Features of INEO AI Secure:

AI-Powered Detection: Real-time identification of theft patterns using advanced AI technology.

Customizable Alerts: Tailored notifications for the loss prevention team and retail staff to respond quickly and effectively.

Integrated Analytics: Comprehensive reporting on theft trends and customer behavior to inform operational strategies.

Seamless Integration: Easy deployment with existing loss prevention systems and retail operations.

Integrated Edge and Cloud-Based Platform: Secure, scalable access to data and analytics from anywhere.

The INEO Welcoming System is adaptable to various retail environments, from small stores to large chains, making it an ideal choice for businesses of all sizes. INEO's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for retail loss prevention solutions. The launch of INEO AI Secure underscores the company's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to tackle the challenges facing the retail industry today.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

