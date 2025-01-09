Saatvik Green Energy has signed a contract to supply 1 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels. From pv magazine India Saatvik Green Energy has won a contract to supply 1 GW of PV modules. The manufacturer said that it has secured the deal with a leading energy producer. It will supply n-type TOPCon solar modules from its manufacturing unit in Haryana, India. Saatvik Green annually produces 3. 8 GW of solar modules and plans to expand capacity to 7. 8 GW by December 2025. It also aims to commission a 3 GW solar cell line by the same deadline. It is also building 2 GW ...

