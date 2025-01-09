Corero Network Security Secures 4M+ in New Contracts, Expands Global Adoption of DDoS Solutions

New deals with telecom and hosting providers highlight growing demand for DDoS Protection-as-a-Service and Enterprise License Agreements across key markets.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced the successful onboarding of several new customers to its DDoS Protection-as-a-Service (DDPaaS) and Enterprise License Agreement (ELA) solutions in the second half of 2024. These multi-million-dollar contracts, spanning industries and regions, include a telecommunications provider in Germany, a hosting provider in Portugal, two ISP operators in Brazil, and two U.S.-based hosting providers. Collectively, these agreements delivered over $4 million in bookings, reflecting the growing global demand for Corero's solutions as critical tools for protecting infrastructure and driving revenue growth.

These recent wins highlight Corero's ability to tackle complex and evolving DDoS threats across diverse industries, including telecommunications, hosting, and ISP operators. A common challenge for these organizations was the inability of their existing solutions to keep pace with the demands of rapid growth and increasingly sophisticated attacks. By adopting Corero's advanced DDoS protection and flexible licensing models, these businesses not only safeguarded their networks but also unlocked new revenue opportunities by offering DDoS protection to their customers, helping them remain competitive and viable in today's fast-paced market.

Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security, remarked, "It's inspiring to see organizations across different industries and geographies recognize that Corero's solutions transcend traditional DDoS protection-they're catalysts for growth, innovation, and differentiation. By delivering peace of mind and unwavering reliability, these businesses are strengthening trust with their customers and enhancing their market position."

He added, "These partnerships demonstrate how forward-thinking companies are leveraging cutting-edge network security as a strategic advantage. In today's increasingly complex threat environment, operational resilience and customer confidence are key to business success, and Corero is proud to be a driving force behind that success."

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

