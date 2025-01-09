Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40KQL | ISIN: CA0074082060 | Ticker-Symbol: 9D5
Tradegate
08.01.25
20:48 Uhr
5,300 Euro
-0,150
-2,75 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ADURO CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADURO CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,60013:39
5,3005,60008:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 13:11 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Virtual Fireside Chat on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2025. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat for shareholders on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET.

Join Team Aduro, including Ofer Vicus, CEO, Mena Beshay, CFO, and Eric Appelman, CRO, as they discuss the Company's commercialization strategy for its innovative Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT). The segment will explore the exciting opportunities HCT creates for Aduro Clean Technologies and provide updates on the construction of its Pilot Plant for chemical recycling of waste plastics.

Virtual Fireside Chat Details

Dates: January 23rd, 2025
Presentation Time: 4:30 pm ET
Registration Link:https://shorturl.at/Ksepp (https://shorturl.at/Ksepp)

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the call, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on Aduro's Investor Relations websitefollowing the event. To ensure your questions are addressed, please submit them in advance to aduro@kcsa.com. Management will make every effort to answer as many questions as possible during the session.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSAStrategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

PR135 Graphic ADUR Fireside Chat

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0948749-d7b9-4382-a844-a60b02ea08d9


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.