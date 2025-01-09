Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Virtual Fireside Chat on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2025. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat for shareholders on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET.

Join Team Aduro, including Ofer Vicus, CEO, Mena Beshay, CFO, and Eric Appelman, CRO, as they discuss the Company's commercialization strategy for its innovative Hydrochemolytic technology (HCT). The segment will explore the exciting opportunities HCT creates for Aduro Clean Technologies and provide updates on the construction of its Pilot Plant for chemical recycling of waste plastics.

Virtual Fireside Chat Details



Dates: January 23rd, 2025 Presentation Time: 4:30 pm ET Registration Link: https://shorturl.at/Ksepp (https://shorturl.at/Ksepp)

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the call, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on Aduro's Investor Relations websitefollowing the event. To ensure your questions are addressed, please submit them in advance to aduro@kcsa.com. Management will make every effort to answer as many questions as possible during the session.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSAStrategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

