EXO 8's industry-leading connectivity, extended battery life and ease of deployment drive value for Total Safety's rental customers

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, together with Total Safety, a leading global provider of integrated industrial safety solutions, today announced a new $1.6 million deal that sees Total Safety purchasing over 100 of Blackline's next-generation EXO 8 portable area monitors.

The EXO 8s will become part of Total Safety's rental fleet, contracted by some of the world's largest energy companies for critical monitoring and maintenance activities, including turnarounds. A turnaround is a scheduled event where an entire part of an industrial plant is shut down to perform inspections, maintenance and upgrades.

"At Total Safety, our mission is to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide (W3) and provide customers with the most effective solutions for safeguarding their teams during high-stakes operations like refinery and petrochemical turnarounds," said Robbie Payne, Senior Vice President of Operations at Total Safety. "We chose Blackline's new EXO 8 connected area monitor because of its advanced cloud connectivity, easy setup, long battery life and ability to monitor up to eight gases in real time."

Portable area monitors continuously check the air around them to detect dangerous gases or radiation that humans can't see or smell on their own. EXO 8-unveiled in September 2024 at the National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Congress Expo in Orlando, Florida-is the only direct-to-cloud area monitor capable of detecting up to eight gases and gamma radiation.

Now in volume production and shipping globally, EXO 8 has already secured major orders, including Total Safety's recent purchase for its rental fleet. Ideally suited to large industrial organizations in the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, water and wastewater sectors-alongside fire-hazmat and homeland security associations-EXO 8 helps teams rapidly respond to incidents involving hazardous substances and ensure the safety of workers, first responders, the public and the environment during these events.

"EXO 8 represents a significant leap forward in safety technology," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety. "Worker safety is at the heart of everything we do, and we're thrilled to see an industry leader like Total Safety adopt our new EXO 8 area monitors to protect workers during such critical operations. It's partnerships like this that enable us to put our cutting-edge solutions into the hands of those who need them most, ensuring safer workplaces around the globe."

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 250 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Total Safety: Total Safety is the leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, equipment, and compliance solutions, providing safety equipment, technology, and data that make a meaningful difference in the way businesses run. We help our customers increase employee health and safety, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, boost productivity, and reduce downtime. Driven by our unwavering commitment to our mission …to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide we work across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, and mining.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated orders for a new product, the Company's growth potential, and expectations for financial performance. These statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, including assumptions about market demand, operational capabilities, regulatory conditions, and economic trends. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Blackline's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Blackline disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

