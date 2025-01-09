Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Military Metals Corp (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce that it has completed its review of three competitive bids to carry out mineral resource estimation work on its flagship Trojarová antimony-gold project, located in Slovakia.

Military Metals' CEO, Mr. Scott Eldridge commented: "We are very pleased to have selected SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (SLR) to advise and assist in moving our flagship antimony project forward, starting with modeling Trojarová's historical resource, advising as to the number and location of twin and infill holes necessary for us to be able to properly classify mineral resources, and then carrying out a formal Mineral Resource Estimate once the drilling is completed."

SLR is a global consulting firm offering full-spectrum solutions in many fields, and its Mining Advisory group (formerly Roscoe Postle Associates Inc.) is a world-leading mining advisory business with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, Denver, London, and Perth. SLR's core mining advisory services include geological, mining, metallurgical, tailings, and environmental consultants who have provided expertise and advice to clients around the world for more than thirty-five years through the complete mining cycle from exploration through to remediation.

Discovered nearly fifty years ago, Trojarová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration between 1983 and 1995, including 63 core holes for a total of 14,330 meters and 1.7 kilometers of underground development that was mapped and sampled in detail, culminating in a multi-volume report and historical resource estimate including several cut-off scenarios for both antimony and gold (please see the company's news release dated October 30, 2024 for additional details).

Miliary Metals' Slovakian technical team has already started translating and transcribing all historical drill logs and organizing and digitizing all historical data. Management looks forward to moving forward with SLR immediately on this important resource estimation work.

Investor Relations Engagements:

The Company further announces entry into agreements related to marketing and investor relations. On January 8, 2025, the Company engaged Tafin GmbH ("Tafin") to provide investor relations services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investment community in support of the company listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Tafin Agreement") with a commencement date of January 8, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Tafin Agreement, Tafin will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and Tafin (the "Tafin Services"). The Tafin Agreement has a term of two (2) months commencing on January 8, 2025. The Company will make a one-time payment to Tafin EUR 200,000 (CAD$297,420), as consideration for the Services. Marco Marquardt will be providing the Tafin Services to the Company on behalf of Tafin and may be contacted at +49 6128 9792946 or team@finanzmedien.gmbh, Rosenweg 28, 65232 Taunusstein, Germany. The Company will not issue any securities to Tafin as compensation. Both Tafin and Marco Marquardt are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

Additionally, on January 8, 2025, the Company entered into a media services contract (the "FF Agreement") with Freedom Financial Research, LLC ("FF"). Pursuant to the terms of the FF Agreement, FF will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and FF (the "FF Services") for distribution by email, Freedom Financial News and on popular investor platforms such as BNN Bloomberg. The FF Agreement has a term of 10 days and commenced on January 8, 2025. The Company will make a one-time payment to FF of US$75,000, as consideration for the Services. Christopher Carroll will be providing the FF Services to the Company on behalf of FF, and may be contacted at (504) 236-4725 or chris@freedomfinancialresearch.com, 435 Merchant Walk Square, Ste 300-64, Charlottesville 22902. The Company will not issue any securities to FF as compensation. Both Christopher Carroll and FF are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based publicly listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

