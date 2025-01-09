CliniOps Announces Strategic Partnership With Indegene to Accelerate Clinical Trials

Offers an end-to-end platform for patient recruitment, data management, Biostatistics and regulatory submission

CliniOps, Inc., a leading provider of advanced Digital Clinical Trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, to drive innovative digital transformation in clinical trial processes and achieve better patient outcomes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trial operations globally.

With a client base that includes the world's top 20 pharma companies, Indegene brings a strong track record of modernizing the industry with its deep domain expertise and life sciences-contextualized technology, spanning the entire product lifecycle from development to commercialization. Indegene's aim to expand its footprint in the clinical trial domain complements CliniOps' cutting-edge technologies and capabilities in this space.

Ram Yeleswarapu, SVP, Enterprise Clinical Solutions, Indegene, said "This new partnership aligns with Indegene's strategy of leveraging data and technology across the entire clinical trial value chain, with a goal to enable faster, more efficient, and cost-effective clinical development."

Together, CliniOps and Indegene aim to deliver a joint vision of accelerating clinical trial conduct by redefining industry standards. As part of this collaboration, Indegene will provide its expertise in patient recruitment and data services, leveraging CliniOps' Unified Platform, that ensures high data quality, brings speed and streamlines data collection, from various data sources.

"To lead the transformation of clinical trial operations into a more future-ready and efficient state, partnerships like the one between Indegene and CliniOps are critical," said Dr. Abhijit Barve, Advisor, CliniOps and former Chief Medical Officer, Viatris. "Sponsors are increasingly seeking partners with agile and integrated solutions that not only help unlock actionable patient insights but also accelerate recruitment, enhance data quality, and improve overall trial management."

Avik Pal, CliniOps' CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership is an exciting opportunity for CliniOps and Indegene to complement each other's strengths, to ultimately deliver better therapeutic outcomes for patients."

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It's what drives Indegene's team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future-ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com.

CliniOps is a leading technology and data science company for the life sciences industry. CliniOps offers a Unified Platform Technology with multiple patents, for Reimagined Clinical Trials, with the ability to also support Hybrid and Decentralized Trials (Hybrid DCT). CliniOps is committed to making clinical trials accessible, inclusive, faster and efficient, by leveraging powerful technology with rich data-driven solution offerings. To learn more, please visit www.cliniops.com.

