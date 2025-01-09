SCG Strengthens Its Automation & AI Practice With the Acquisition of Labb

We are pleased to announce that SCG (Software Consulting Group Limited) has enhanced its automation and AI capabilities through the acquisition of labb.

Labb, recognized as the PEGA European Partner of the Year, strengthens SCG's suite of expert services and brings expertise in Pega technologies bolstering SCG's automation and low-code technology offerings in multiple geographies.

A New Era of Enhanced Capabilities

The integration of labb's expertise allows SCG to offer a wider range of services, from strategic consulting to the latest automation solutions. Our clients will benefit from an expanded suite of services, greater innovation, and improved support.

Focus on a Seamless Transition

Moving forward, SCG will leverage the strengths of its teams to provide solutions across multiple industries and geographies. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for SCG as we continue to drive growth and innovation across our automation, AI, and low-code practices.

About labb

Labb was established in 2014 by experienced Pega architects who recognised a significant gap in the market. They combined their domain knowledge and technical experience to create a company that caters to the specific needs of clients seeking Pega solutions.

About SCG (Software Consulting Group Limited)

SCG is a multinational technology holding company specializing in Advisory & Delivery, Automation, Low Code Technology, Observability and Security. SCG, through its operating brands, combines industry expertise with a commitment to innovation, delivering unparalleled value and service to clients worldwide.

In early 2024 SCG obtained backing from a UK-based growth capital investor (Cow Corner) to support the acceleration of its organic capability in addition to funding the acquisition of further expertise in world leading technology delivery companies.

