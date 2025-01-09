Allegro Home Delivery Expands Final-Mile Operations into Alabama and South Carolina

Hot on the heels of Allegro Home Delivery's recent expansion into key North Carolina markets, the company is thrilled to announce another leap forward with new operations in Huntsville, Alabama, and Greenville, South Carolina. These additions further Allegro's commitment to providing seamless, reliable delivery solutions for big and bulky items in the Southeast, serving direct-to-consumer, home builder, and multifamily markets for clients like Electrolux.

This expansion highlights Allegro's strategy to tap into growing markets, with Huntsville marking its first footprint in Alabama. As a rapidly developing area, Huntsville presents unique opportunities for Allegro to enhance local delivery capabilities. Additionally, the new warehouses in Alabama and South Carolina provide space for future business growth, enabling the company to support local appliance and furniture retailers, multifamily housing projects, and new construction developments.

"Establishing a strong local leadership presence distinguishes us from many competitors who rely on remote management," said Michelle Gilbert, CEO of Allegro Home Delivery. "By having local leaders directly engage with our customers, builder partners, and homeowners, while overseeing our delivery and installation teams, we are able to improve response times, increase quality control, and deliver a consistently superior customer experience."

Gilbert added, "We take pride in offering a full suite of services, including white-glove delivery, assembly, and complex installations, each carefully tailored to meet the distinct needs of the markets we serve."

Huntsville's proximity to southern Tennessee opens additional opportunities to expand Allegro's service network, while Greenville strengthens Allegro's footprint in South Carolina. Both locations are positioned to drive customer satisfaction and operational excellence.

With onboarding efforts and final implementations underway, Allegro is ready to leave a lasting impact on these new markets. The company's growth reflects its commitment to streamlining final-mile delivery and providing innovative logistics solutions tailored to its customers' needs.

About Allegro Home Delivery

Allegro Home Delivery, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a nationwide logistics and transportation provider offering comprehensive last-mile and in-home delivery services. Specializing in white-glove delivery, installation, and assembly, Allegro delivers exceptional service for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers across the country.

For more information about Allegro, visit: www.allegrohomedelivery.com

