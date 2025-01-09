3 Body USA has established an internal AI research laboratory, code-named 'Sophon Labs'. This initiative brings together volunteer PhD-level researchers from USC, Stanford, Cornell, and MIT, who are also fans of The Three-Body Problem.

Currently, 3body.us is focusing on sponsoring AI researchers. Alexa Artio, the communication officer of 3 Body USA, stated, "We have established an internal AI research laboratory, code-named 'Sophon Labs'. This initiative brings together volunteer PhD-level researchers from USC, Stanford, Cornell, and MIT, who are also fans of The Three-Body Problem. "

This initiative marks a pivotal step for 3body.us in merging science fiction with advancements in technology and finance. However, it's important to note that all of 3body.us's AI and crypto economics initiatives will not issue any governance (or platform) coins. The team will not be involved in any coin or NFT issuance.

Alexa cautioned the crypto community to be aware of coins or NFTs named "Three-Body", "3 Body", "Sophon", "Cixin", "Jin", "Da Shi", "Mike Evans", or anything similar, emphasizing that no coins or NFTs are associated with the Three-Body Problem franchise.

For more information about 3body.us and its initiatives, visit 3body.us.

