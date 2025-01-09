Anzeige
09.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
3body.us: 3 Body USA Ventures Into AI and Crypto

Finanznachrichten News

3 Body USA has established an internal AI research laboratory, code-named 'Sophon Labs'. This initiative brings together volunteer PhD-level researchers from USC, Stanford, Cornell, and MIT, who are also fans of The Three-Body Problem.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / 3body.us, the AI arm of 3 Body Universe, the IP owner and licensor of the renowned Three-Body Problem franchise, is making strategic moves into AI and crypto economics

Currently, 3body.us is focusing on sponsoring AI researchers. Alexa Artio, the communication officer of 3 Body USA, stated, "We have established an internal AI research laboratory, code-named 'Sophon Labs'. This initiative brings together volunteer PhD-level researchers from USC, Stanford, Cornell, and MIT, who are also fans of The Three-Body Problem. "

This initiative marks a pivotal step for 3body.us in merging science fiction with advancements in technology and finance. However, it's important to note that all of 3body.us's AI and crypto economics initiatives will not issue any governance (or platform) coins. The team will not be involved in any coin or NFT issuance.

Alexa cautioned the crypto community to be aware of coins or NFTs named "Three-Body", "3 Body", "Sophon", "Cixin", "Jin", "Da Shi", "Mike Evans", or anything similar, emphasizing that no coins or NFTs are associated with the Three-Body Problem franchise.

For more information about 3body.us and its initiatives, visit 3body.us.

Contact:

info@3body.us
3 Body USA
6543 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89118

.

SOURCE: 3body.us



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
