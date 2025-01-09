Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innovative Attraction Management Acquires Diggerland USA to Expand Its Portfolio of Family-Oriented Attractions

Finanznachrichten News

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Innovative Attraction Management (IAM), a leading provider of creative management services and strategic growth solutions for the entertainment and leisure industry, is proud to announce its acquisition of Diggerland USA, a unique and one-of-a-kind theme park where guests can operate real construction equipment in a family-friendly environment. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in IAM's expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to offering exceptional experiences for visitors of all ages.

Diggerland USA, located in West Berlin, N.J., offers a thrilling and hands-on adventure with attractions that allow guests to operate diggers, backhoes, and other heavy machinery under the supervision of trained staff. Since its inception, the park has attracted families looking for an exciting, educational, and unique alternative to traditional amusement parks.

The acquisition will enable IAM to leverage its expertise in attraction management and operational efficiencies to further develop and grow Diggerland USA while preserving the park's core value of offering an interactive, immersive experience for guests. IAM plans to invest in the park's infrastructure, introduce innovative new attractions, and enhance the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and personalized service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diggerland USA into the IAM family," said James Harhi, CEO of Innovative Attraction Management. "Diggerland represents an incredible opportunity to expand our portfolio with a unique and niche offering in the family entertainment space. We are committed to preserving its fun and educational appeal while also bringing new, exciting elements to the park. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of creating world-class experiences that inspire joy and wonder in visitors."

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to Diggerland.

About Innovative Attraction Management (IAM):
Innovative Attraction Management is a renowned leader in the entertainment and leisure industry, providing a full spectrum of services including development, operations, and marketing for attractions around the world. IAM specializes in creating customized solutions that drive long-term growth, customer satisfaction, and operational success for both established brands and new ventures.

About Diggerland USA:
Diggerland USA is the only construction theme & water park in America. Families can Drive, Ride & Operate specially engineered real machines for a safe, clean & fun time; providing a one-of-a-kind experience for families seeking something truly unique. Head over to The Water Main to Swim, Slide & Soak in our construction theme water park. Two parks, one amazing price! Diggerland USA offers the most amazing family-fun experience. and is located in West Berlin, N.J. - only 20 miles from Philadelphia, 40 minutes from the Jersey Shore and 90 minutes from New York.

Contact Information

Katie Wojdyla
Chief Marketing Officer
katie.wojdyla@i-amllc.com
407-347-2431

Tina Hatcher
tina@3iadvertising.com
561-722-2012

.

SOURCE: Innovative Attraction Management



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.