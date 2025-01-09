MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.: MacDonald Mines Announces a Drilling Program at Its SPJ Project

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:BMK)(OTC PINK:MCDMF)("MacDonald Mines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a drilling program that will begin in January 2025 on MacDonald Mines 100% owned SPJ Project, near Sudbury, Ontario.

The 2025 drilling program, planned in collaboration with Canuc Resources Corporation ("Canuc"), consists of approximately 800 m of drilling that will target the lenses of gold mineralization associated with the North Pit of the Scadding Gold Deposit located on the SPJ Project. In December of 2024 Canuc and MacDonald signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby Canuc intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MacDonald Mines.

The objective of the drilling program is to confirm the historically reported tenors for the gold mineralization zones of the North Pit area of the Scadding Gold Deposit (see press release of May 31, 2024) and to find extensions to the known zones of gold mineralization at depth.

The mineralized zones of the North Pit are being evaluated as potential source material for the Scadding Tailings reprocessing being undertaken by Environmental Tailings Corporation ("ETC"). An agreement between ETC and MacDonald for the reprocessing and reclamation of the Scadding Tailings was announced on November 15, 2022. This drilling program is intended to mark a first step towards the estimation of a mineral resource for the gold zones of the North Pit of the Scadding Gold Deposit.

Future exploration programs on the SPJ property will be designed to the test the potential of the McLaren Fault Zone to host significant zones of iron-rich copper-gold mineralization affiliated with iron oxide-copper-gold deposits in the Alwyn area. This follows from the encouraging results and the subsequent interpretations of the 2023 drilling program. Contingent on positive results from the drilling program, future exploration will also continue to test the zones of mineralization of the North Pit of the Scadding Gold Deposit in preparation of a mineral resource estimation.

Qualified Person

Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of MacDonald Mines, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for preparing, supervising, and approving this news release's scientific and technical content.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for critical and precious metals in a Metasomatic Iron alkali-calcic (MIAC) mineral system on its 100%-owned, 19,720 ha (197.2 km2) SPJ Project. MIAC systems are known for hosting IOCG and affiliated deposits. The property is located 20 km southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario. The Company's primary exploration focuses are the polymetallic and iron-poor to possibly iron-rich Ag-Au-Cu-Co showings and prospects along the McLaren Lake Fault System that includes the Alwyn Cu-Au-(Ag-Co) trend and the Ashigami Co-Cu-Au showings, and the iron-rich to iron-poor Glade Au trend recognized to host Au mineralization comparable to the Scadding deposit. In addition, a potential for nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements in the Nipissing intrusions that are hosting the Candore, Jerome and Glade showings within the SPJ Project.

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 TollFree:1-888-945-4770

E-mail: mike@engcom.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com