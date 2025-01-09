The plant features 12 reversible pump-turbine units, each with a capacity of 300 MW, including two variable-speed units, bringing the total installed capacity to 3. 6 GW. From ESS News The Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, the world's largest facility of its kind, has commenced full operations with the commissioning of its final variable-speed unit on December 31. Located in Fengning County, Hebei Province, near Beijing and Tianjin, the plant is a key part of China's renewable energy infrastructure, supporting a nearby 10 GW wind and solar base in Zhangjiakou, which is located nearby. Developed ...

