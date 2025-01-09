Acrolinx, a global leader in AI-powered content governance for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of New York-based Matt Blumberg as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Blumberg succeeds Volker Smid, who has served as CEO for the past five years. The company is also expanding its U.S. presence and global AI footprint to meet the growing demand for solutions that allow companies to scale their content with quality, while mitigating risk.

A multi-time founder and CEO with more than 30 years of leadership in scaling global disruptive technology businesses, Blumberg brings unparalleled experience to Acrolinx. He's successfully launched and led brands and companies including the MovieFone.com division of 777-FILM (acquired by AOL), Return Path (#2 on Fortune Magazine's "Best Companies to Work for" list and later acquired by PSG/Validity), the nonprofit Path Forward, and Bolster, a disruptive platform for executive search in the tech industry. Additionally, Blumberg is the author of a blog, a podcast, and three acclaimed books on startup leadership, further underscoring his expertise and commitment to innovation.

"Blumberg has a proven track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and scaling global organizations," said Acrolinx board chairman Bernd-Michael Rumpf. "His vision and experience align perfectly with Acrolinx's mission to transform enterprise content governance with AI. That's exactly what companies are striving for leveraging AI to scale their content while ensuring quality and minimizing risks, which is critical to staying competitive. For the past five years, CEO Volker Smid has led the strategic direction and vision that has brought us to where we are today. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and are excited to welcome Blumberg who will guide us through the next stage of growth and success."

In tandem with this leadership transition, Acrolinx is expanding its global footprint with the opening of a U.S. office in New York City. This addition reinforces the company's commitment to serving customers on both sides of the Atlantic, which include global leaders such as Meta, Microsoft, Visa, Siemens, Amazon, Adobe, Saab, Lenovo and others.

"I'm honored to join Acrolinx at such a pivotal point in its journey," said Blumberg. "The company is a true AI pioneer with a dedicated team and is well positioned to use its innovative technology to transform how organizations manage their content and keep it safe. I look forward to building on this foundation and accelerating our impact on a global scale."

Acrolinx's expanded presence and leadership in the U.S. market comes at a pivotal moment, as enterprises across industries grapple with the transformative impact of generative AI. With the rapid adoption of these powerful technologies, organizations face mounting pressure to ensure their content remains secure, risk-free, compliant and aligned with their brand.

Acrolinx is uniquely positioned to meet this growing need, delivering advanced content governance solutions that empower enterprises to mitigate risks and maintain consistency. As demand for AI guardrails also surge, Acrolinx's deep expertise will be instrumental in helping organizations navigate the evolving landscape. By providing the tools and expertise to leverage AI technologies with confidence, Acrolinx is poised to be a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to harness the power of AI while upholding the highest standards of content quality and integrity.

