Hollyland Unveils the LARK M2S: Ultra-Mini Wireless Microphone That Seamlessly Conceals into Your Outfit

30-Hour Battery Life, 984ft (300m) Range, Capture Crystal-Clear Audio, Even in Noisy Environments

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland has revealed the 6th generation of the Lark Series microphones, the LARK M2S. Logo-free and tiny size, they blend seamlessly into your outfit while delivering superior audio recording. With a 30-hour battery life and a 300m wireless transmission range as well as Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) features, it is an ideal solution for videographers, video content creators, filmmakers, vloggers, online educators, live streamers, and anyone else who needs a mic that blends in, not stands out.

Logo-Free, Sleek and Secure

The built-in microphone measures 1.3cm x 0.63cm, smaller than a small fingernail. Weighing just 7g and featuring a novel design with no visible logo, it can be easily concealed in an outfit.

The transmitter of LARK M2S has an innovative titanium alloy clip, which holds it securely in place. Whether you're jumping, running, or performing energetic movements, the mic stays firmly in place, so there's no need to worry about it slipping or falling off during intense activities. The titanium alloy construction provides exceptional strength and durability while remaining lightweight and corrosion-resistant.

Exceptional Sound Pickup with Reduced Noise-Even at 300M

The LARK M2S boasts a sampling rate of up to 24 bit/48 kHz, a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and 2.4GHz transmission, capturing clear, articulate and natural human voices with all the nuances and details.

With just a press, the mic's advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) automatically minimizes background noise, ensuring your voice stays prominent. It also supports up to a 984ft (300m) impressive range, and you can move freely across large areas without losing the connection-perfect for on-location shoots.

30-Hour Battery Life with a Portable Charging Case

Each transmitter's duration is 9 hours and can reach up to 30 hours with a fully charged charging case. The new dial design in the Combo version makes it easy access to power, pairing, mute, and volume controls, with options for high, medium, and low levels.

The LARK M2S is available in three versions: Combo (Duo), Mini Combo (Duo), and USB-C (Duo), offering wide compatibility. With the LarkSound App, you can take full control, checking audio settings, volume levels, noise reduction, and battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The LARK M2S is launching on January 9, 2025, and is available through local distributors and at the company's Amazon store. For detailed product information, please visit: https://hollyland.info/4gysCeg

LARK M2S Combo (with Camera RX + USB-C RX + USB-C to Lightning Cable) is priced at $149

LARK M2S Mini Combo (with Camera RX + USB-C RX) at $139

LARK M2S with USB-C Plug is priced at $119

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users in the market, including film-making, telecast, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering around 120 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/ , Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589431/Ultra_Mini_Wireless_Microphone_That_Seamlessly_Conceals_into_Your_Outfit.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/5090286/logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hollyland-unveils-the-lark-m2s-ultra-mini-wireless-microphone-that-seamlessly-conceals-into-your-outfit-302341120.html