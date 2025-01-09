Synaffix B.V.: Synaffix and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Sign License Agreement for ADC Technology

License agreement centered around development of a single ADC program

Usage of Synaffix GlycoConnect®, HydraSpace® and toxSYN® ADC technologies to enhance efficacy, tolerability and target engagement

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. ("Synaffix"), a Lonza company (SWX: LONN) focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announced that it has licensed its ADC technology to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation ("MTPC"), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group ("MCG").

Synaffix is responsible for the manufacturing of the components that are related to its proprietary technologies, and MTPC is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADC.

Peter van de Sande, Head of Synaffix, said: "This latest licensing deal with MTPC highlights the appeal of our industry-leading ADC technology offering. MTPC is a key collaborator for us, expanding our presence in the APAC region, and we are excited to work alongside such a large and reputable corporation with the aim to make a tangible difference for patients in areas of high unmet medical need."

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect®, HydraSpace® and toxSYN® technologies, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Synaffix holds granted patents to its technology. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its partner pipeline.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

For more information about Synaffix's ADC platform technology, please visit: https://synaffix.com/platform/technology/

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from lifesaving and life-enhancing treatments.

Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on X

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synaffix-and-mitsubishi-tanabe-pharma-sign-license-agreement-for-adc-technology-302346918.html