WillScot Announces 2025 Investor Day & Reaffirms FY2024 Outlook

PHOENIX, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corp. ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative flexible space solutions, announced today that the Company will host an investor day on March 7, 2025. The event will take place in Phoenix, Arizona and begin at 9:00 a.m. MST. Invitations will be distributed to investors at a later date. The Company is also reaffirming its most recently stated Fiscal Year 2024 guidance.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Event Webcast Details

A live webcast of the event beginning at 9:00 a.m. MST will be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website: www.investors.willscot.com. A replay of the webcast and a transcript will be available after the event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements

