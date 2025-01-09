Avel eCare Announces Acquisition of Amwell Psychiatric Care to Expand Telemedicine Services

Avel eCare, the nation's leading telemedicine provider of clinician-to-clinician services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Amwell Psychiatric Care (APC), a division of Amwell® (NYSE:AMWL). This acquisition further solidifies Avel eCare's position as a national leader in telemedicine and expands its Behavioral Health services to meet the growing demand across rural and urban communities.

Enhancing Services to Better Serve Communities. Avel's existing Behavioral Health services, already known for their excellence, are now further expanded by APC's robust offerings. This acquisition enables faster transitions for patients experiencing mental health crises to speak with clinically trained mental health professionals. This alignment strengthens service delivery and expands Avel's footprint to over 45 states. Additionally, the acquisition brings an impressive customer base of some of the largest and most influential health systems in the US who will be a welcomed addition to the more than 1,000 clients who receive critical telemedicine solutions from Avel eCare today.

"This acquisition allows us to align our missions and expertise to deliver better care across the entire Avel footprint," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "Together, we are equipping hospitals, health systems, and communities with the tools to address critical healthcare challenges more efficiently and effectively, not just in Behavioral Health but across a broad spectrum of needs."

Ido Schoenberg, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Amwell, stated: "We're confident Avel eCare will be a wonderful home for our APC business and will continue to offer great value to clients. Their expertise in telehealth and shared commitment to innovation make them the ideal organization to carry forward this important work. We look forward to exploring collaborative ways for Amwell and Avel to serve patients and communities together."

Meeting Rising Demand for Mental Health Support

Mental health needs in the United States have reached unprecedented levels, with nearly one in five adults experiencing mental illness annually. Access to care remains a critical issue, particularly in in the areas of the U.S. defined as "healthcare deserts", where more than 80% of the counties across the country lack adequate healthcare services. Telehealth has emerged as a vital solution, breaking down barriers of stigma and access to connect patients with the care they need. This acquisition positions Avel eCare to respond to these challenges throughout a wider geography, bringing innovative solutions to populations nationwide.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is a national leader in telemedicine with over 30 years of experience delivering high-quality care across diverse communities. Its services span EMS, ER, Critical Care, Pharmacy, and Behavioral Health. Since launching its Behavioral Health services in 2017 and Crisis Care in 2019, Avel has led the way in innovative healthcare solutions, providing clinician-to-clinician support and ensuring patients receive the care they need, wherever they are.

About Amwell®

Amwell is a leading hybrid care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation's largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/ .

