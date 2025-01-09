Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 14:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HydroCorp Expands Cross-Connection Control Services to the West Coast

Finanznachrichten News

New solutions available for cross-connection compliance and public water system protection in California, Oregon, and Washington

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / HydroCorp, the trusted leader in cross-connection control programs and services, is proud to announce a suite of innovative solutions tailored to meet the regulatory requirements of public water systems in California, Oregon, and Washington. In response to increasingly stringent regulations, HydroCorp equips water utilities with the tools, expertise, and support to protect water quality and achieve regulatory alignment.

Many public water systems rely solely on backflow software to maintain compliance with state regulations. While backflow software is a critical component of managing cross-connection data, HydroCorp emphasizes that software alone is not sufficient for achieving full adherence to state requirements or mitigating contamination risks. True water safety demands a comprehensive strategy that integrates technology, expert fieldwork, and regulatory alignment-areas where HydroCorp excels.

HydroCorp's water safety programs now available on the west coast include:

  • Detailed Visual Surveys: On-site verifications conducted by qualified experts that identify hazards at the point of use or water service connection and eliminate potential cross-connections that software cannot identify.

  • Full-Cycle Tracking & Communication: Fully managed, cloud-based software that simplifies backflow preventer test management and handles data, certified tester coordination, and notifications. Proactive outreach strategies, including physical mailings and phone calls, engage and educate water customers, enhancing customer understanding.

  • Regulatory Alignment: Turnkey services that assist water utilities in establishing and maintaining compliant cross-connection control programs, ensuring the requirements outlined by the California State Water Resources Control Board, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Washington State Department of Health are met.

"As the states along the west coast adopt increasingly rigorous standards for backflow prevention and cross-connection control, HydroCorp's solutions position public water systems to stay ahead of the curve," said HydroCorp CEO Chris Spain. "Our services are designed to go beyond data management and directly address the physical and procedural elements of cross-connection control, ensuring water utilities are prepared to meet today's regulatory and operational demands."

By proactively addressing risks, HydroCorp helps utilities maintain the highest water safety standards and strengthen public trust. For more information about HydroCorp's cross-connection control services, visit hydrocorpinc.com.

Contact Information

Gary McLaren
Director of Sales Enablement
gmclaren@hydrocorpinc.com
262.951.0059

Julie Rasco
Vice President, Marketing
jrasco@hydrocorpinc.com
214-538-1907

.

SOURCE: HydroCorp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.