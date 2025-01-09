HydroCorp Expands Cross-Connection Control Services to the West Coast

New solutions available for cross-connection compliance and public water system protection in California, Oregon, and Washington

HydroCorp, the trusted leader in cross-connection control programs and services, is proud to announce a suite of innovative solutions tailored to meet the regulatory requirements of public water systems in California, Oregon, and Washington. In response to increasingly stringent regulations, HydroCorp equips water utilities with the tools, expertise, and support to protect water quality and achieve regulatory alignment.

Many public water systems rely solely on backflow software to maintain compliance with state regulations. While backflow software is a critical component of managing cross-connection data, HydroCorp emphasizes that software alone is not sufficient for achieving full adherence to state requirements or mitigating contamination risks. True water safety demands a comprehensive strategy that integrates technology, expert fieldwork, and regulatory alignment-areas where HydroCorp excels.

HydroCorp's water safety programs now available on the west coast include:

Detailed Visual Surveys: On-site verifications conducted by qualified experts that identify hazards at the point of use or water service connection and eliminate potential cross-connections that software cannot identify.

Full-Cycle Tracking & Communication : Fully managed, cloud-based software that simplifies backflow preventer test management and handles data, certified tester coordination, and notifications. Proactive outreach strategies, including physical mailings and phone calls, engage and educate water customers, enhancing customer understanding.

Regulatory Alignment: Turnkey services that assist water utilities in establishing and maintaining compliant cross-connection control programs, ensuring the requirements outlined by the California State Water Resources Control Board, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Washington State Department of Health are met.

"As the states along the west coast adopt increasingly rigorous standards for backflow prevention and cross-connection control, HydroCorp's solutions position public water systems to stay ahead of the curve," said HydroCorp CEO Chris Spain. "Our services are designed to go beyond data management and directly address the physical and procedural elements of cross-connection control, ensuring water utilities are prepared to meet today's regulatory and operational demands."

By proactively addressing risks, HydroCorp helps utilities maintain the highest water safety standards and strengthen public trust. For more information about HydroCorp's cross-connection control services, visit hydrocorpinc.com.

