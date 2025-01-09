BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) is one of six funds in the AIC Europe sector. Co-managers Stefan Gries and Alexandra Dangoor note that although BRGE delivered a modest below-market performance over the last 12 months, the trust's NAV total return has retained the top spot over the last decade. Despite a somewhat weak European economic backdrop and the risk of tariffs under returning US President Donald Trump, the managers are positive about the prospects for the trust's portfolio of high-quality growth companies. They are sticking with their long-term approach, viewing themselves as investors in businesses rather than traders in shares.

