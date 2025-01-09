Big results needed in next two contracts for difference (CfD) allocation rounds to hit UK renewables targets, according to Aurora Energy Research. Solar likely to benefit from greater CfD budgets as government targets faster deployment, Marc Hedin, head of research for UK and Ireland, tells pv magazine. The next two CfD allocation rounds are critical to the success or failure of the UK government's Clean Power 2030 plan, according to power market analytics company Aurora Energy Research. A significant increase in the pace of solar deployment will be required to achieve clean power targets, meaning ...

