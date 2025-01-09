Anzeige
09.01.2025 14:16 Uhr
KSA Ministry of Culture: The Saudi Music Commission Presents "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra": A Unique Blend of Tradition and Innovation in Riyadh



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Music Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, is set to organize three extraordinary concerts featuring the Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra on the 16th, 17th, and 18th of January 2025. These grand events will take place at the King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh and are proudly held under the patronage of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of the Music Commission.

From global stages to Riyadh: The

Building on its previous international success, the Music Commission has already showcased the orchestra's talent on prestigious stages across five global cities: Paris, Mexico City, New York, London, and Tokyo. Each of these international appearances was met with acclaim, highlighting Saudi Arabia's cultural richness and artistic excellence on the world stage.

The upcoming concerts in Riyadh aim to further elevate the national cultural landscape by offering audiences an exceptional musical experience that blends tradition with innovation. With an ever-growing reputation, the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir continue to embody the Kingdom's vision of fostering cross-cultural dialogue through the universal language of music.

Attendees can expect a captivating repertoire of Saudi traditional music and songs, presented in an innovative way with orchestral instruments and performed by highly skilled Saudi musicians. The event will serve not only as a cultural milestone but also as a reflection of Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to nurturing the arts and supporting local talent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594725/Saudi_Orchestra.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-saudi-music-commission-presents-marvels-of-saudi-orchestra-a-unique-blend-of-tradition-and-innovation-in-riyadh-302347029.html

