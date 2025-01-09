Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Partners with Anasac Ambiental for Nature-Cide Product Distribution in South America

Exclusive Distributor to Drive International Growth in Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced an international distribution agreement with Anasac Ambiental S.A., providing exclusive Nature-Cide distribution rights in Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

Anasac, a Chilean company, has provided sustainable and innovative solutions that promote development and wellbeing in areas including crop protection, seeds, veterinary care, home & garden, environmental health, pets, hygiene & disinfection, and medication for over 75 years. Anasac has a presence in 19 counties worldwide with over 1,500 products. The company's subsidiary, Anasac Ambiental, produces and markets solutions for pets, gardens and green areas, as well as urban and agro-industrial pest control.

Per the terms of the agreement, Anasac Ambiental will serve as the exclusive distributor of the Nature-Cide portfolio of indoor and outdoor pest control solutions to a wide variety of professional pest management customers in Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, commented: "This new international distribution agreement marks our entrance into the South American market with Anasac, a well-known Chilean leader in agriculture and pest control. Anasac Ambiental will help to introduce our flagship Nature-Cide product portfolio into Chile and neighboring countries Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

"As a major agricultural region with significant pest pressure, the need for Nature-Cide in home, agricultural and commercial applications has never been stronger. We look forward to working closely with the Anasac team to provide the Nature-Cide product portfolio as a best-in-class option to pest control operators seeking sustainable natural and effective solutions in these exciting new international markets," concluded Mills.

Francisco Di Silvestre, General Manager of Anasac Ambiental, added: "We chose to partner with Med-X due to Nature-Cide's wide range of environmentally friendly and effective solutions, providing critical solutions to the major issues that pest control operators face every day. We believe our base of customers will benefit from these cost-effective high-quality, all-natural products, and improve their pest management programs. At Anasac, we are committed to a sustainable future for pest control and look forward to the opportunity to bring Nature-Cide products to a wide variety of our customers."

