UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc - Company Recognizes Initial Revenue on Delivery of AI-Equipped H3 Health Cubes

Three customers take delivery at year end

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce, in furtherance to its press release dated November 6, 2024, that the initial AI-assisted H3 Health Cubes, for three commercial orders have been delivered to customers.

Key Features:

UniDoc delivers H3 Health Cubes for three orders to commercial customers.

Shipments include units for the Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation, the Municipality of Aliano, and Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

Customers plan to deploy these cubes immediately.

Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc, stated, "We are extremely proud to get these cubes into the hands of our customers and shift into revenue generating mode. These deployments will aid in building healthcare accessibility in these critical regions. All three clients have told us they plan to put the cubes to use immediately."

These orders include units for the Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation in Italy, the Municipality of Aliano, and Hope Ukraine Foundation - Ukraine's largest children's hospital, Okhmatdyt.

The first shipment includes the first of three H3 Health Cubes to be supplied to the Italian aid group Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation ("AVF"). AVF has indicated further plans to potentially expand to up to fifteen units. These cubes will be deployed in conflict-affected regions at the discretion of AVF, including Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, where they will assist with providing essential healthcare services through AI technology and telemedicine capabilities. AVF will manage the deployment and operation of these units, bringing much-needed healthcare support to these areas.

The second shipment is for the Municipality of Aliano, which includes a single H3 Health Cube that will be installed at the Territorial Health Center, enhancing rural healthcare access to small communities in a region where the nearest hospitals are over 100 kilometers away. This unit will assist with delivering essential healthcare services locally, reducing the need for long-distance travel and providing continuous health monitoring and remote consultations.

Through UniDoc's partnership with HP Inc., the third shipment will be the deployment of an H3 Health Cube to Okhmatdyt, Ukraine's largest children's hospital. This deployment, facilitated by the Hope Ukraine Foundation, will help to address the urgent need for healthcare services following a recent missile attack. The AI-equipped H3 Health Cube will enhance medical care accessibility and precision, particularly in pediatric care. This shipment represents the first of 10 initial cubes ordered by HP Inc.

This delivery of multiple orders marks a significant achievement for UniDoc as the Company continues to gain momentum in the eHealth market. With these successful shipments, UniDoc is working to expand its reach and impact, leveraging its innovative technology to improve healthcare access worldwide.

"These deliveries were a great way to end 2024 and will allow us to recognize revenue in the Company's ongoing fiscal year. This gives us a strong foundation to build on in 2025", concluded Mr. Baldassarre.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

