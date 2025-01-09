Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - VYRE Live, a leading event production and live streaming solution for the music industry and special events, and VYRE Network entity/wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (OTC Pink: CAPV) ("VYRE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with For Us By Us ("FUBU") Studios, the production house of For Us By Us Network to showcase and distribute movies, TV Series, and Live Events of diverse voices and perspectives, that will push creative boundaries and inspire audiences worldwide.

This collaboration will be spearheaded by the VYRE Live's team and John Askew, President of FUBU Studios, and will consist of curated original content, live stream opportunities, and new joint partnerships that enhance both VYRE and FUBU Studios. The group will also utilize VYRE Live's DTLA studio for original content being produced by FUBU Studios on the West Coast.

CEO of For Us By Us Studios J. Alexander stated: "I am truly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with VRYE Network and bring some of the most exceptional live events and entertainment to audiences around the world."

"I'm excited and honored to have a brand such as FUBU Studios to partner with VYRE Live and the VYRE Network family, I can't wait to stream the original content that will push the culture forward." - Harris Brown, President of VYRE Live.

The VYRE Live and FUBU Studios initiative was put together by newly partnered aggregators and a strategic partnership team Rob Jua from Disruptive Label and Jumoke Mendez from Wave Consulting Inc.

You will be able to stream content from the VYRE Live and FUBU partnership in early 2025 on the VYRE APP on Roku, Amazon Fire, iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Samsung, LG tv, Hisense, and the web.

ABOUT FOR US BY US STUDIOS

For Us By Us Studios was founded by J. Alexander Martin and Roberto 'Rush' Evans. For Us By Us Studios is dedicated to creating exceptional films, encompassing scripted, reality, documentaries, and music shows that resonate with our valued audience. We firmly believe in our unique understanding and representation of cultural nuances, thus propelling the cultural landscape forward through our distinctive cinematic perspective. With a keen eye for storytelling, we aim to deliver captivating content that authentically captures the essence of our shared experiences.

ABOUT VYRE Live

VYRE Live is the leading event production and live streaming solution for the music industry and special events that provide visual experiences to the world through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, Android, and iPhone. www.VYRELive.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

