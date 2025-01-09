Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 14:50 Uhr
Nitches, Inc: InTheZone by Nitches Unveils January Updates, Encourages Affiliates and First Responders to Join the Mission

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / InTheZone by Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH) today announced a major website refresh at inthezonelabs.com, inviting visitors to explore a streamlined user experience, new product details, and expanded affiliate opportunities. As part of its ongoing push to reach a wider audience, InTheZone Labs will be rolling out weekly updates across TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Amazon.

Expanding Opportunities and Benefits

  • Join the InTheZone Community: Potential affiliates can learn about collaboration options directly on the website's homepage. The company aims to foster a strong network of ambassadors who believe in the power of cognitive performance.

  • Special GovX Discount: First responders, veterans, and other GovX members are eligible for a 30% discount-part of InTheZone's commitment to serving those who serve others.

  • Product Challenge: InTheZone's nootropic formulas, tested among busy executives, parents, and frontline professionals, have shown promising results in boosting focus, clarity, and resilience.

TikTok Shop Expansion
In tandem with the new website launch, InTheZone by Nitches is collaborating with TikTok Shop affiliates to expand its reach in the fast-growing realm of social commerce. The brand views TikTok's rising influence as a gateway to significant nootropic market opportunities, aligning with industry forecasts of sustained growth in cognitive-enhancing solutions.

"We're just getting started in our mission to help more people get 'in the zone' and unlock their full potential," said a company spokesperson. "We invite everyone-from working professionals to first responders-to try our products and see the benefits for themselves."

FDA Disclaimer:
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. InTheZone products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

For additional updates, shareholders are encouraged to follow our progress at www.inthezonelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan
CEO
info@nitchescorp.com

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
