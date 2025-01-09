Sustainability Partners Achieves Milestone of One Million Miles Driven with Electric Vehicles as a Service

Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company transforming how essential infrastructure is funded, deployed, and maintained, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey to advance sustainable transportation solutions. Through its innovative Electric Vehicles as a Service (EVaaS), SP has surpassed one million miles driven by public entities committed to reducing their carbon footprint and embracing cost-effective, environmentally friendly transportation. Utilizing the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Emissions Calculator, this equates to a reduction of over 570,000 pounds in greenhouse gas emissions.

EVaaS is a cutting-edge approach that simplifies the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) for public entities by removing the typical barriers associated with converting entire fleets to electric, including the necessary charging infrastructure. This comprehensive solution provides access to a full range of electric vehicles, including fully customized passenger cars, SUVs, police vehicles, ATVs, golf carts, buses, street sweepers, and more, along with the seamless installation and maintenance of charging infrastructure, including chargers, solar, battery storage, and microgrids. EVaaS also covers ongoing fleet maintenance, offering predictable costs for repairs, servicing, and upgrades. With SP's flexible as-a-service model, organizations only pay based on usage of the vehicles, eliminating upfront capital costs and enabling scalability and financial flexibility.

"Reaching one million miles driven with EVaaS is a testament to the power of partnerships in advancing sustainability," said Adam Cain, President of SP. "This milestone showcases how public entities can achieve their environmental goals while optimizing both cost and convenience. Together, we are proving that sustainable transportation isn't just a vision for the future; it's a reality today."

EVaaS offers significant benefits for public entities. Transitioning to EV fleets helps them drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to their environmental goals. The predictable, monthly usage-based billing eliminates the financial burden of fleet management and maintenance, resulting in substantial cost savings and allowing organizations to focus on their core mission.

One of SP's standout EVaaS success stories comes from Hawai ' i, where the Hawai'i Department of Transportation has embraced electric transportation as part of the state's commitment to achieving 100% clean energy by 2045. Learn more about SP's impact and partnership in Hawai'i .

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

