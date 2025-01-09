Growth99 Unveils Inaugural 2025 Aesthetic and Elective Wellness Marketing Benchmark Report

Research highlights growth strategies driving results at best-performing practices

Growth99, the leading digital marketing platform for aesthetic and elective wellness practices, today announced the release of its inaugural 2025 State of Aesthetic and Elective Wellness Marketing report, offering unprecedented insights into industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The comprehensive report, based on responses from more than 100 key decision-makers across the United States, reveals critical findings about aesthetic and elective wellness industry marketing. Notably, the research highlights a growing divide between the best-performing and average practices. While the industry continues to enjoy excellent growth, only 40% of practices grew by double digits, with the remainder flat or only growing at single-digit rates. With one out of eight practices reporting starting business in the last year, it is likely that this performance gap will only become more pronounced.

"Many aesthetics practices are underperforming relative to their growth aspirations," said Rob Pickell, CEO of Growth99. "Our research reveals that almost 77% of practices struggle to establish a unique brand and differentiation, while 67% report investing less than $2,500 monthly in growth marketing. Lack of differentiation and under-investment in marketing are clear warning signs in an industry facing increased competition."

Other key findings from the report include:

Just over half (54%) of practices are implementing significant marketing strategy changes in light of increased competition, with the rest (46%) staying the course for now.

Marketing channels generate 58% of new patients for practices with 42% of patients coming from referrals.

53% of practices report using a client relationship management or marketing automation application to support their marketing efforts.

The report also identified significant opportunities for practice growth through technology adoption and strategic marketing investment. "Practices that align their marketing investments with industry benchmarks and embrace automation are positioning themselves for sustainable growth and ultimately set themselves apart from the competition," added Pickell. "These are the practices that likely will gain market share while pulling away from their local competitors."

The complete report includes:

Detailed analysis of current marketing trends

Benchmarking data for marketing investments

Technology adoption insights

Strategic recommendations for practice growth

The full report is available for download at https://growth99.com/resources/report/aesthetic-marketing-benchmarks-2025 . For more information about Growth99's digital marketing solutions for aesthetic and elective wellness practices, visit www.growth99.com .

About Growth99

Growth99's impact extends to over 1,000 practices and 2,300 owners, providers, and staff across the aesthetic and elective wellness industry. The company's data-driven approach and customized brand development strategies have consistently delivered remarkable results for clients.

Learn more at growth99.com .

SOURCE: Growth99

View the original press release on accesswire.com