Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Growth99 Unveils Inaugural 2025 Aesthetic and Elective Wellness Marketing Benchmark Report

Finanznachrichten News

Research highlights growth strategies driving results at best-performing practices

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Growth99, the leading digital marketing platform for aesthetic and elective wellness practices, today announced the release of its inaugural 2025 State of Aesthetic and Elective Wellness Marketing report, offering unprecedented insights into industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The comprehensive report, based on responses from more than 100 key decision-makers across the United States, reveals critical findings about aesthetic and elective wellness industry marketing. Notably, the research highlights a growing divide between the best-performing and average practices. While the industry continues to enjoy excellent growth, only 40% of practices grew by double digits, with the remainder flat or only growing at single-digit rates. With one out of eight practices reporting starting business in the last year, it is likely that this performance gap will only become more pronounced.

"Many aesthetics practices are underperforming relative to their growth aspirations," said Rob Pickell, CEO of Growth99. "Our research reveals that almost 77% of practices struggle to establish a unique brand and differentiation, while 67% report investing less than $2,500 monthly in growth marketing. Lack of differentiation and under-investment in marketing are clear warning signs in an industry facing increased competition."

Other key findings from the report include:

  • Just over half (54%) of practices are implementing significant marketing strategy changes in light of increased competition, with the rest (46%) staying the course for now.

  • Marketing channels generate 58% of new patients for practices with 42% of patients coming from referrals.

  • 53% of practices report using a client relationship management or marketing automation application to support their marketing efforts.

The report also identified significant opportunities for practice growth through technology adoption and strategic marketing investment. "Practices that align their marketing investments with industry benchmarks and embrace automation are positioning themselves for sustainable growth and ultimately set themselves apart from the competition," added Pickell. "These are the practices that likely will gain market share while pulling away from their local competitors."

The complete report includes:

  • Detailed analysis of current marketing trends

  • Benchmarking data for marketing investments

  • Technology adoption insights

  • Strategic recommendations for practice growth

The full report is available for download at https://growth99.com/resources/report/aesthetic-marketing-benchmarks-2025. For more information about Growth99's digital marketing solutions for aesthetic and elective wellness practices, visit www.growth99.com.

About Growth99

Growth99's impact extends to over 1,000 practices and 2,300 owners, providers, and staff across the aesthetic and elective wellness industry. The company's data-driven approach and customized brand development strategies have consistently delivered remarkable results for clients.

Learn more at growth99.com.

Contact Information

John DeBrincat
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@growth99.com
(512) 829-8164?

.

SOURCE: Growth99



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.