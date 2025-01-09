iC Consult Group GmbH: iC Consult Welcomes Hila Meller as Chief Revenue Officer

Bringing Visionary Leadership to Accelerate Global Success

iC Consult Group, the leading independent consultancy and managed services provider for Identity & Access Management (IAM) and Identity-driven Cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hila Meller as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective 01. January 2025. This strategic addition to iC Consult's global leadership team reflects the company's ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership in the IAM space.

With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and Identity & Access Management, Hila brings unparalleled expertise to iC Consult. Her impressive career spans senior leadership roles in globally recognized organizations, including her tenure as President and CRO at Fingerprints AB, a leader in biometric solutions, and as Global CRO at BT Security, a leading managed security services provider. Hila's proven track record includes transformative leadership positions at HP, DXC, and CA Technologies.

Hila is widely regarded as a thought leader in cybersecurity. She has been recognized in the book "Women Know Cyber: 150 Fascinating Females Fighting Cyber Crime" and is frequently sought after as a keynote speaker at global conferences. Beyond her professional achievements, she co-founded Leading Cyber Ladies, a global movement dedicated to promoting diversity in the cyber industry.

"I am incredibly excited to join iC Consult, a company I've worked with in the past, and look at its innovation and excellence in the IAM industry. This is an incredibly dynamic time for the sector, driven by the evolution of Zero Trust, cloud adoption, and user experience enhancements. I am eager to work with the talented team at iC Consult to drive growth and help our clients navigate these exciting developments in identity security," says Hila Meller, the newly appointed CRO of iC Consult.

Volker Witzel, CEO of iC Consult Group, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Hila Meller to our executive leadership team. Her extensive experience and visionary leadership in cybersecurity and IAM perfectly align with our mission to deliver Identity-driven Cybersecurity solutions. With Hila's expertise and energy, we strengthen our ability to accelerate growth at a global scale and continue delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

As iC Consult continues to lead in the IAM space, Hila's appointment underscores the company's dedication to driving excellence and shaping the future of identity security.

About iC Consult

iC Consult is the world's leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for identity-driven cybersecurity with more than 850 employees worldwide. Committed to excellence and innovation, iC Consult provides customers with next-level cyber security solutions using best-in-class IAM technology. Its service portfolio covers Managed Services for IAM, including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. Headquartered in Germany, iC Consult has offices in Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S., Canada, India, and China. The world's largest brands trust in iC Consult's expertise to secure and manage their most valuable assets: their identities.

