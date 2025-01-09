Polder Products, LLC: Polder Products Wins 2024 Good Design Award for Its Crescent Laundry Stand

Polder Products, a Topspin Consumer Partners portfolio company and leading consumer housewares brand, has received a 2024 Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award for excellence in product design, quality, and innovation for their Crescent Laundry Stand.

Polder developed the Crescent Laundry Stand as an innovative solution to drying items at home while using minimal space. Unlike freestanding dryers and airers, Polder's Crescent uses any vertical wall as support for placement and use. Two fold-out standing legs lean the dryer against any wall, while telescoping drying arms then extend up and out to hold items for drying.

Kerry Cooper, Polder's CEO states "We're very excited to be recognized with a 2024 Good Design award for our Crescent Laundry Stand. This item is a good example of our focus on creating solutions to storage and space problems in the home."

The 30" aluminum drying arms include recesses to hold items on hangers as well as hooks on the end for smaller items. The 37" standing height allows for larger items like beach towels and pants to dry without touching the floor. Lightweight and compact when closed, it stores easily in a closet. To operate, the user simply extends the two legs on the base into the locking position and leans the unit against a wall surface, so the spine is flat. The rubberized tips on the hanging arms are lifted vertically and then placed downward into the horizontal drying position. The spine and feet of the dryer use silicone rubber to create added surface adhesion for a firm hold that supports up 40 pounds of weight.

Product specifics:

Crescent Laundry Stand

Model: DRY-845

SRP: $59.99

Available: July 2025

About the Good Design Awards:

Now in its 74th year, Good Design remains one of the oldest and most distinguished design awards programs recognized for excellence worldwide. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., Eero Saarinen, and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design continues to honor the annual achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers, and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence. For more information, visit https://gooddesignawards.org/

About Polder:

Polder is the solutions resource, making items for everyday living throughout the home. We focus on universal daily tasks, apply our user-centered design philosophy, and create products that are useful, beautiful, and better.

Whether its Kitchen, Home Organization or Bath items, we are passionate about our products and the evolution of how people live at home, every day. For additional information, visit www.polder.com

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable, and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care, beauty, food & beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. For more information, please visit www.topspincp.com

