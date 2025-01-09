ITAMCO Announces New Co-CEOs: Mark Neidig and Joel Neidig Transitioning to Third Generation Leadership

ITAMCO, a global leader in gear manufacturing and advanced manufacturing technology, proudly announces the appointment of Mark Neidig and Joel Neidig as co-CEOs, marking a significant transition from second-generation family leadership to the third generation. This strategic move positions the company for continued growth and innovation as it embraces new challenges in the evolving manufacturing landscape.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, ITAMCO has established itself as a pioneer in gear manufacturing, providing high-quality products and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions to clients worldwide. The Neidig family's commitment to excellence and innovation has been the cornerstone of ITAMCO's success, and the appointment of Mark and Joel Neidig underscores the company's dedication to fostering a future of leadership driven by experience and expertise.

Mark Neidig brings a wealth of knowledge in manufacturing and operations, having dedicated more than 20 years to ITAMCO. His extensive background in optimizing production processes and driving operational efficiency has been instrumental in enhancing the company's capabilities and meeting the diverse needs of its customers. Mark's hands-on leadership approach and deep understanding of the manufacturing sector position ITAMCO for continued operational excellence.

Joel Neidig, with his experience in multiple startups and a proven track record as a CEO, complements Mark's operational expertise with his insights into financial and technology development. Over the years, Joel has cultivated a keen understanding of the intersection between technology and manufacturing, ensuring that ITAMCO remains at the forefront of industry advancements. His strategic vision and innovative mindset are poised to propel the company into new markets and opportunities.

"We are excited to enter this new chapter in ITAMCO's history," said Mark Neidig. "As co-CEOs, Joel and I are committed to honoring the legacy built by our family while embracing innovative practices that will ensure our continued success in a competitive global market."

Joel Neidig added, "Together, we will leverage our combined experience to drive ITAMCO forward. We are dedicated to investing in our people, technology, and processes, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations."

As ITAMCO embarks on this new era of leadership, the company remains focused on its mission to provide exceptional manufacturing solutions and gear products to clients around the globe. The Neidig brothers are poised to build on the strong foundation laid by their predecessors, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence that has defined ITAMCO for generations.

For more information about ITAMCO and its leadership transition, please visit [www.itamco.com] or contact [Contact Information].

**About ITAMCO**

ITAMCO is a global leader in gear manufacturing and advanced manufacturing technology, committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional quality to clients across various industries. With a rich legacy of excellence and a forward-thinking approach, ITAMCO continues to shape the future of manufacturing.

