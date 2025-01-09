Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solution Dynamics: The GRI Marketing Group Joins SDL to Accelerate North America CX Growth Strategy

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / SDL is pleased to announce that the GRI Marketing Group (GRI) has joined Solution Dynamics Inc. (SDL) to provide CX driven marketing services to SDL clients globally. The GRI team will become SDL's internal marketing agency and will continue to service its existing client base under SDL. GRI, based in Shelton, Connecticut, USA, was founded and led by Brian Snider for the past 30+ years and serves marquee Enterprise clients like The Hartford, Outdoor Sports Group and Pitney Bowes. Brian is now Global Chief Marketing Officer for SDL and head of Enterprise Solutions sales in NA. He will report to Jeff Knight, VP of Global Sales.

SDL Global CCM
AI language translation

According to Pat Brand, CEO of SDL, "marketing and transactional communications are becoming more unified into interactive customer communications. Marketing leaders will increasingly look for service providers that understand how to leverage this convergence. GRI speaks the language of marketers and now SDL can offer CX driven marketing services that leverage the SDL customer communications cloud technology stack and recent launch of GenComm AI. We are excited to welcome the GRI team and customers like The Hartford to SDL."

"We are thrilled to join SDL and provide our clients with GenComm AI and the complete SDL tech stack to enhance their global customer communications capabilities", said Snider. "We see tremendous synergies with our our award-winning creative team , SDL's AI driven language translation software and CX services to enable clients to more effectively communicate with their customers in their preferred language. This is becoming essential technology to achieving an enhanced customer experience (CX)."

About Solution Dynamics
For nearly 30 years, Solution Dynamics (NZX:SDL) has been a trusted partner enabling businesses, governments, and charities in North America, Europe and APAC to optimize and deliver global customer communications at scale. SDL's advanced technology provides cloud-based AI solutions that meet the growing demand for multilingual, accessible communications and improved customer experience (CX) via email, SMS and mail.

Solution Dynamics is a publicly listed company with offices in US, UK, and New Zealand. For the latest announcements and financial results visit Investor Center.

For more information contact:
Brian Snider, Global CMO
briansn@solutiondynamics.com

Contact Information
Brian Snider
Global CMO
briansn@solutiondynamics.com
203-261-3337

SOURCE: Solution Dynamics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.