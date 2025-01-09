Solution Dynamics: The GRI Marketing Group Joins SDL to Accelerate North America CX Growth Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / SDL is pleased to announce that the GRI Marketing Group (GRI) has joined Solution Dynamics Inc. (SDL) to provide CX driven marketing services to SDL clients globally. The GRI team will become SDL's internal marketing agency and will continue to service its existing client base under SDL. GRI, based in Shelton, Connecticut, USA, was founded and led by Brian Snider for the past 30+ years and serves marquee Enterprise clients like The Hartford, Outdoor Sports Group and Pitney Bowes. Brian is now Global Chief Marketing Officer for SDL and head of Enterprise Solutions sales in NA. He will report to Jeff Knight, VP of Global Sales.

According to Pat Brand, CEO of SDL, "marketing and transactional communications are becoming more unified into interactive customer communications. Marketing leaders will increasingly look for service providers that understand how to leverage this convergence. GRI speaks the language of marketers and now SDL can offer CX driven marketing services that leverage the SDL customer communications cloud technology stack and recent launch of GenComm AI. We are excited to welcome the GRI team and customers like The Hartford to SDL."

"We are thrilled to join SDL and provide our clients with GenComm AI and the complete SDL tech stack to enhance their global customer communications capabilities", said Snider. "We see tremendous synergies with our our award-winning creative team , SDL's AI driven language translation software and CX services to enable clients to more effectively communicate with their customers in their preferred language. This is becoming essential technology to achieving an enhanced customer experience (CX)."

About Solution Dynamics

For nearly 30 years, Solution Dynamics (NZX:SDL) has been a trusted partner enabling businesses, governments, and charities in North America, Europe and APAC to optimize and deliver global customer communications at scale. SDL's advanced technology provides cloud-based AI solutions that meet the growing demand for multilingual, accessible communications and improved customer experience (CX) via email, SMS and mail.

Solution Dynamics is a publicly listed company with offices in US, UK, and New Zealand. For the latest announcements and financial results visit Investor Center.

For more information contact:

Brian Snider, Global CMO

briansn@solutiondynamics.com

