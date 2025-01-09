Laxxon Medical Announces Appointment of Two New Members to Board of Directors

New independent directors Christof Bircher and Nneka Ukpai bring significant expertise in business strategy, corporate finance and technology development to Laxxon's Board of Directors.

Laxxon Medical, a leader in pharmaceutical drug delivery, announced today the appointment of new independent directors to its Board of Directors: Christof Bircher and Nneka Ukpai.

"We are excited to welcome both Christof Bircher and Nneka Ukpai to Laxxon's Board of Directors," said Helmut Kerschbaumer, Laxxon CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Both will bring extensive experience in business strategy, corporate finance and technology development, having worked with some of today's leading global technology organizations. Their expertise will help Laxxon further our strategy and delivering long-term shareholder value."

Christof Bircher is the Director of Digital Transformation, Marketing and Business Development and an executive board member at Büchi AG, a leading provider of high-quality laboratory equipment and in-process solutions. Bircher and has been with Büchi AG since 2016.

Bircher previously served for over 15 years at Mettler Toledo, a global analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company. Bircher began his career on the analytical side of Mettler Toledo in product management, overseeing hardware and software development before eventually building the company's software business strategy as Head of Strategic Business Unit Analytical Chemistry. In 2009, Mettler Toledo appointed Bircher to the senior leadership committee as Head of Global Marketing and Corporate Communication until 2016, when Bircher joined Büchi AG to lead the company's worldwide communications, business development and digital innovation.

Nneka Ukpai is a financial technology innovator working with Pop Venture to democratize access to private capital markets. Nneka previously served as the Head of Financial Innovation at Better, a leading homeownership platform and the fastest fintech to surpass $100Bn in funded volume.

Prior to Better, Nneka was a senior attorney at a renowned global law firm where she helped C-Suite executives navigate global regulatory and enforcement actions. Nneka is a proud alumna of Howard University and Harvard Law School, where she holds a distinguished teaching faculty position in Harvard's Trial Advocacy Workshop. Nneka's passion for driving growth while mitigating business risk makes her a trusted advisor to CEOs and has led her to serve on multiple private boards.

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of smart drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platform.

SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization.

With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of > 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

