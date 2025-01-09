Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser



Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys is Proud to Announce Joining the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance's Walk for Thought

Finanznachrichten News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys is proud to announce its support for the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance's Walk for Thought. This inspiring event raises awareness and funds for brain injury survivors and their families.

The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance offers a wide range of services, including advocacy, housing assistance, medical resources, and vocational training. The Walk for Thought is a crucial fundraiser and beacon of hope that helps the Alliance continue the important work it has done for the last 23 years.

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys is Committed to Giving Back

The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance strives to raise awareness for those dealing with brain injuries and enhance their quality of life. Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys also recognizes the importance of this mission and has remained dedicated to helping individuals in Minnesota dealing with brain injuries for the last 46 years.

Our legal team has over 80 years of experience helping brain injury victims injured in various types of accidents, including the following:

  • Car accidents

  • Motorcycle accidents

  • Truck accidents

  • Boating accidents

  • Explosions

  • Bicycle accidents

  • Electrocutions

  • Pedestrian accidents

  • Workplace accidents

In addition to helping our injured clients recover fair compensation and pursue justice, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting initiatives that make a positive impact. By supporting the Walk for Thought, the firm hopes to raise awareness about brain injuries and help ensure that survivors have the resources they need to thrive.

Contact the Minnesota Brain Injury Lawyers From Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys to Learn About Our Legal Services

Contact our law office to learn more about Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys and our support of the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance. Our legal team, led by attorney Michael Hall III, is dedicated to helping brain injury victims with every aspect of their cases as they seek to move forward.

We offer free initial consultations and take brain injury cases on a contingency fee basis. This allows you to secure the excellent legal representation you deserve without paying legal fees upfront. Schedule a free consultation with a Minnesota brain injury lawyer today.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys
Address: 825 Nicollet Mall #615
City: Minneapolis
State: MN
Zip: 55402
Country: United States
Phone: (800) 292-1979
Website: https://www.hallinjurylaw.com/

Contact Information

Michael Hall III
Minneapolis personal injury lawyer
info@hallinjurylaw.com
(800) 292-1979



SOURCE: Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
