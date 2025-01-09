Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Giuseppe Buscemi Joins VueReal as Vice President of Semiconductor Engineering to Drive the MicroSolid Printing Platform Production Scaling

Finanznachrichten News

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / VueReal, a leader in microLED technology, today announced the appointment of Giuseppe Buscemi as Vice President of Semiconductor Engineering. With extensive experience in semiconductor production facilities and deep knowledge of microLED technology, Giuseppe is poised to be pivotal in scaling VueReal's cartridge production capabilities to meet the growing demand for its cutting-edge solutions.

Giuseppe brings a wealth of expertise from his career in semiconductor manufacturing, where he has overseen complex production processes, optimized yield, and ensured the successful delivery of high-quality products at scale. His proven track record in navigating the challenges of scaling production aligns perfectly with VueReal's vision for expanding its MicroSolid Printing Platform and advancing the company's leadership in the microLED display and device industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Giuseppe to the VueReal executive team," said Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal. "His unparalleled expertise in semiconductor engineering and production and his in-depth understanding of microLED technology will be instrumental as we move into this critical growth phase. Giuseppe's leadership will help us meet the increasing demand for our innovative products while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency."

As VueReal continues to push the boundaries of microLED technology, Giuseppe will lead efforts to optimize manufacturing processes, expand production capacity, and develop solutions that ensure seamless integration of VueReal's technology into customer applications. His strategic insights and technical acumen will further strengthen VueReal's ability to deliver scalable and sustainable microLED solutions across various industries.

"I am excited to join VueReal at such a transformative time," said Giuseppe. "VueReal's innovations in microLED technology are shaping the future of displays and sensing applications, and I am eager to contribute to scaling our production to bring these groundbreaking solutions to a wider market."

About VueReal
VueReal is a leader in microLED technology, pioneering innovations that enable high-performance, sustainable displays and devices. With its proprietary MicroSolid Printing Platform, VueReal develops scalable solutions for various applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial markets. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine Waite
Vice President Strategic Communications
Trier and Company for VueReal
katherine@triercompany.com
1+617-599-9798

SOURCE: VueReal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.