Giuseppe Buscemi Joins VueReal as Vice President of Semiconductor Engineering to Drive the MicroSolid Printing Platform Production Scaling

VueReal, a leader in microLED technology, today announced the appointment of Giuseppe Buscemi as Vice President of Semiconductor Engineering. With extensive experience in semiconductor production facilities and deep knowledge of microLED technology, Giuseppe is poised to be pivotal in scaling VueReal's cartridge production capabilities to meet the growing demand for its cutting-edge solutions.

Giuseppe brings a wealth of expertise from his career in semiconductor manufacturing, where he has overseen complex production processes, optimized yield, and ensured the successful delivery of high-quality products at scale. His proven track record in navigating the challenges of scaling production aligns perfectly with VueReal's vision for expanding its MicroSolid Printing Platform and advancing the company's leadership in the microLED display and device industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Giuseppe to the VueReal executive team," said Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO of VueReal. "His unparalleled expertise in semiconductor engineering and production and his in-depth understanding of microLED technology will be instrumental as we move into this critical growth phase. Giuseppe's leadership will help us meet the increasing demand for our innovative products while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency."

As VueReal continues to push the boundaries of microLED technology, Giuseppe will lead efforts to optimize manufacturing processes, expand production capacity, and develop solutions that ensure seamless integration of VueReal's technology into customer applications. His strategic insights and technical acumen will further strengthen VueReal's ability to deliver scalable and sustainable microLED solutions across various industries.

"I am excited to join VueReal at such a transformative time," said Giuseppe. "VueReal's innovations in microLED technology are shaping the future of displays and sensing applications, and I am eager to contribute to scaling our production to bring these groundbreaking solutions to a wider market."

VueReal is a leader in microLED technology, pioneering innovations that enable high-performance, sustainable displays and devices. With its proprietary MicroSolid Printing Platform, VueReal develops scalable solutions for various applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial markets. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

