Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Align Wellness launches a new partnership opportunity for registered therapists to scale a practice. Physical therapists, chiropractors, kinesiologists and other aspiring clinic owners can now build their business using an innovative space-sharing model. This opportunity allows entrepreneurial therapists to scale their business, without investing in a brick and mortar clinic location.

"We wanted to empower therapists with a growth mindset to scale their business without the expenses of opening a clinic- so we created a model for treating their patients inside existing clinic spaces while providing sales and marketing, therapist staffing, admin support, and strategic guidance." - Chris Percy, General Manager of Align Wellness.

Therapists can leverage their existing customer base paying low per-session rental rates, or they can buy an existing patient base. Territories become available this month, including territories with an established patient base available for purchase, with financing support available.

About Align Wellness

Align Wellness partners with physical and digital clinical and general health and wellness businesses with existing patients or customers to offer registered injury rehabilitative service, reliably, profitably, and at scale.

