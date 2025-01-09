EQS-News: BioLizard nv / Key word(s): Personnel/Conference

BioLizard Welcomes Arjan van Manen as Commercial Director and Announces Presence at JPM Week in San Francisco Arjan van Manen joins BioLizard as Commercial Director, bringing over 20 years of commercial leadership experience in life sciences

Meet BioLizard's Arjan van Manen and CEO Liesbeth Ceelen at Biotech Showcase during JP Morgan Week (Jan 13-15, 2025) in San Francisco

Discover Bio|Verse® Navigator, BioLizard's newly launched AI-native application that transforms complex biomedical data into actionable insights and accelerates data-driven R&D in life sciences Ghent (Belgium), January 9, 2025 - BioLizard, a leading provider of bioinformatics, data analytics and data management services and consulting company heading digital transformation in the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Arjan van Manen as Commercial Director. With his experience in strategic commercial development and in driving innovative solutions for biotech and pharma companies, Arjan will be instrumental in leading the company into the next phase of growth.



Liesbeth Ceelen, PhD, MBA, CEO of BioLizard, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Arjan to our team of Lizards. His track record in sales and marketing management, strategic planning, and business growth, paired with his deep understanding of both the European and global life sciences markets, make Arjan an ideal fit for BioLizard. He will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to advance digital transformation across the life sciences sector."



Arjan van Manen added: "I am delighted to join BioLizard's team of experts. The company's unique and impressive blend of cutting-edge bioinformatics, AI-driven data engineering, and scientific expertise perfectly positions it to address the challenges modern biotech, pharma, and healthcare organizations face every day. I look forward to working closely with the team and our partners to help shape the future of data-driven innovation. The team has translated its data science competence in an impressive AI-native platform that provides new opportunities for customer engagement. This suite of analytical tools is designed to lead to actionable scientific insights for drug and biomarker discovery in early clinical research and plant and animal research."



Arjan brings over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with a strong focus on commercial leadership and strategic business development. As Commercial Director at BioLizard, his focus will be on leading the team in the growth strategy of geographical expansion and introduction of novel solutions and tools that enable actionable biology insights. Arjan most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at SkylineDx, where he shaped global commercial strategies in oncology diagnostics. His earlier roles at SkylineDx included EVP Business and Commercial Development and Regional Business Manager, further demonstrating his expertise in international market expansion. During his time at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Arjan led Immuno-Oncology and Hematology sales across the Benelux region and oversaw the successful launches of new therapies. With additional leadership positions at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and LifeCell Corporation, he has consistently driven growth and achieved impactful business results.



BioLizard recently launched Bio|Verse Navigator, an innovative application that empowers scientists to transform complex biomedical data into actionable insights. This application significantly accelerates data exploration and interpretation workflows, reducing time-to-insight for researchers and fostering seamless collaboration across internal and external data repositories. This is achieved by merging advanced bioinformatics expertise with powerful visual analytics, reducing the complexity of handling multiple data parameters.



Bio|Verse is the technical translation of BioLizard's strengths in biology, AI, ML, and data engineering and serves as a solution for multi-omics and clinical research activities, enabling scientists to shorten discovery times for biomarkers, understand disease mechanisms, and accelerate drug discovery.

JP Morgan Week: Meet Arjan van Manen and our CEO Liesbeth Ceelen at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, January 13-15, 2025, to learn more about BioLizard's innovative solutions. Schedule a meeting through the partnering system or get in touch with us directly.



About BioLizard

BioLizard is a leading multi-national bioinformatics, data engineering and biopharma consulting services company, heading digital transformation in the life sciences industry. Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, BioLizard is the trusted go-to partner for data strategy and execution with companies across the range from drug discovery to clinical research and diagnostics as well as animal health and food & agriculture. BioLizard accommodates a uniquely qualified team of 50+ experts, "The Lizards", who bring together their overarching expertise, living and breathing the company's ethos: Think Data, Speak Biology. Their joint backgrounds in biology and computer science enable them to apply specialist understanding to each client's data environment, provide insights and solutions that are aligned with the client's goals and maximize R&D ROI. With Bio|Verse, BioLizard takes the next step in providing bespoke software solutions by tailoring its established programs towards specific client needs. For further information, please visit https://lizard.bio/ or BioLizard's LinkedIn . Contact

BioLizard nv

Liesbeth Ceelen, PhD, MBA

Phone: +32 470 77 87 22

E-mail: contact@lizard.bio Media Inquiries

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49 (0)89 2102280

E-mail: biolizard@mc-services.eu



