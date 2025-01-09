Restaurant management software company to leverage BlueSnap's innovative platform to consolidate subscription payment processing and enable seamless cross-border transactions between U.S. and Canada

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced its selection by MarginEdge, a provider of restaurant management solutions, as its North American client billing partner.

MarginEdge helps restaurant owners and managers get out of the back office and back onto the restaurant floor by automating their operations. Its comprehensive platform of restaurant management solutions includes inventory management, access to real-time food costs, and integrated payments for operators to easily pay their bills. MarginEdge selected BlueSnap's next-generation solution to streamline the collection of client billing across North America an important infrastructure update as the company continues to grow its customer base outside of the US.

"BlueSnap quickly demonstrated an understanding of the challenges companies like us face when navigating cross-border client billing complexities," said Bo Davis, CEO and Co-Founder at MarginEdge. "Thanks to BlueSnap's consultative approach, we can now seamlessly process client subscriptions and enable us to continue empowering restaurant owners to focus on great guest and culinary experiences, no matter where they are located."

MarginEdge selected and deployed BlueSnap via its integration with Zuora, the company's subscription billing platform. BlueSnap is a Zuora Preferred Payments Partner.

"MarginEdge is the latest B2B company to turn to BlueSnap for an innovative client payment solution," said Henry Hegleson, CEO at BlueSnap. "We're excited to have MarginEdge join our portfolio of thriving international businesses and look forward to helping the company leverage our platform to consolidate payment processes, reduce technical debt, and accelerate growth."

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high-impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109802738/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

For all BlueSnap inquiries, please contact bluesnap@hardnumbers.co.uk

For all MarginEdge inquiries, please contact marginedge@walkersands.com